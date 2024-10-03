Cheshire Life 90th anniversary exhibition at Nantwich Museum

Nantwich Museum is staging an exhibition to mark the 90th anniversary of Cheshire Life magazine.

It is the longest-running and most commercially successful regional magazine in the UK.

Launched in May 1934, it is celebrating its 90th anniversary with a series of exhibitions around the county.

It’s in collaboration with English lecturers Dr Matt Davies and Dr Naomi Walker from the University of Chester, Cheshire Life expert Dr Andrew Hobbs from the University of Central Lancashire, and Cheshire Archives and Local Studies.

The Nantwich Museum exhibition runs until November 2 and consists of high-resolution images (with commentary) from historical copies of Cheshire Life that showcase some of the ways the county has been depicted in words and pictures since the birth of the magazine.

Content includes adverts, Cheshire events, visually striking front covers and photomontages.

The exhibition also includes a selection of images of specific interest to Nantwich residents.

Dr Matt Davies said: “Cheshire Life is a historically important resource which has contributed to the forging of a county identity, and the exhibition aims to showcase how it has evolved from being the official journal of the Cheshire Publicity and Industrial Development Council on its launch, to the successful glossy, positive lifestyle magazine it is today.

“We’ve all taken great delight in sifting through back copies of the magazine to choose a small representative selection to put on display, and are very grateful to Cheshire Life editor, Joanne Goodwin, for her input into the project.”

Current Cheshire Life editor Joanne Goodwin added: “We are delighted that Cheshire Life is on tour in our anniversary year and are indebted to the University of Chester for its work on this project, celebrating our 90 years.

“Each and every community in the county is important to us and I hope the exhibition will show new readers, and old, how Cheshire Life has been and is a constant supporter of the county and its people.”

The museum is open from 10am-4pm (Tuesday – Saturday). Entry is free unless otherwise indicated.

For further information contact Nantwich Museum on [email protected] or telephone 01270 627104.