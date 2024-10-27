Latest round-up from Crewe Regional Sunday Football League

Cooper Buckley continued their perfect start to the Crewe Regional Sunday Premier Division season with a 4-1 win over Winsford Over 3.
Sam Taylor (2) Harry Griffiths and Luke Gillan were on the scoresheet for the home side. Matthew Stanton scored Winsford’s goal.
Willaston White Star and AFC Dishers scored nine goals between them in an exciting 6-3 victory to the home side.
Brad Walker scored a hat-trick for the eventual winners.
Jamie Baker, Finley Woakes and Mo Musa were also on the scoresheet.
Aaron Davis (2) and Scott Twigg were on the scoresheet for Dishers.
George and Dragon also continued their perfect start as they put four passed Nantwich Pirates.
The goalscorers were James Smith, Ben Brown, Louis Bennett and Matthew France.
George and Dragon will play in the their round of the Cheshire Sunday Cup next week.
In the Premier Division Cup, it will be Betley advancing to the next round as they beat Sandbach 3-1 at home.
Keiran Duckers (2) and Wayne Beggs bagged the goals. James Johnson put away Sandbach’s consolation.
In Division One, Nantwich Town make it two wins on the bounce despite a second-half comeback attempt by Ruskin Park.
The game was 3-0 at half-time, but at the hour mark Ruskin had made it 3-3.
Mark Chandler (2) and Danny Dodd had Nantwich comfortably in the lead at half time.
But three quick-fire goals from Reece Quinn, Ben Reddock and Lorkan Chilton drew the scores level.
However, it was Danny Dodds’ second of the match that sealed victory for the home side in the last 10 minutes.
C&N are off the mark after a 2-1 victory against White Horse. Horse took the lead in the early stages with a Jordan Harrison penalty. However, two very well taken goals by Luis Raymond and Sean Heeps secured their teams first points of the campaign.
Both Cheshire Cat and Raven Salvador were unable to secure victory in their game at the Barony, both teams will have to share the spoils after a 3-3 draw.
Jonny Proudlove scored two penalties for the Cat, and Rob Harper also scored for the home side.
Ravens goals were scored by Che Sanchez (2) and Jordan Elcock.
Alderman United and NHB were 1-1 at half time.
But Alderman had just a little bit extra in the second half and were able to take the victory 2-1.
The goal scorers will be confirmed in due course.
