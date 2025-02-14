Nantwich wins top county award for ” Best Kept Station”

Nantwich Railway Station has been named Cheshire’s Best Kept Station at the Cheshire Best Kept Stations Awards.

And nearby Wrenbury Station five minutes down the line won the Art Project Award.

Both stations and have the help of willing local volunteer groups.

A record attendance of 180 people saw 17 stations in the former county of Cheshire “score” at Cheshire Best Kept Stations Annual Awards at Crewe Alex FC.

The awards were presented before 10 borough and town Mayors by Craig Harrop, regional director west & central for Northern Railway.

Nantwich won the top ‘Cheshire Best Kept Station Award.

Judges said: “The superb gardening has for many years caught the eye here, which our judge succinctly summed up as ‘An ongoing horticultural triumph’.

“But there is more to the station. When the old concrete waiting shelters were demolished and replaced with glass and metal structures, the Three Counties Connected Community Rail Partnership saw the opportunity to use them for an art display.

“Working with the nearby Primary Academy, the children of years 5 and 6 prepared designs based on the town’s rich architectural heritage and on the theme of ‘floral town’ to link with the station’s gardens.

“Thanks to the teamwork of CRP, school and volunteers, the station is a splendid gateway that the town can be truly proud of.”

Gina Haigh, from Nantwich in Bloom, said: “Our Nantwich Station Volunteers are an enthusiastic, innovative, hardworking team that I am fortunate enough to also call my friends.

“The Award is far more than we expected, and we will continue to do our best to ensure our station gardens and planters continue to ‘grow’.”

Wrenbury Station won the Art Project Award.

Judges said: “The station, serving a small isolated rural community, was transformed into a vibrant public art space that reflects the unique spirit and identity of the village.

“The aim was to enhance the station’s visual appeal while fostering stronger community ties, in which it has certainly succeeded.

“Funded by the 3 Counties Connected Community Rail Partnership, the project was delivered through a collaboration between local artist Cathy Williams of Art Space, 50 pupils from the village Primary School, and the station adopters from Transport for Wales.”

Josie Rayworth, Community Rail Officer for 3 Counties Community Rail Partnership, said:

“3 Counties Connected are absolutely thrilled that Wrenbury Station has won the Cheshire Best Kept Stations Art Project Award.

“This achievement is a testament to the wonderful collaboration between the station adopters David and Joy, Wrenbury Primary School pupils, and the incredibly talented local artist Cathy Williams. We are so proud to showcase what makes Wrenbury special through the eyes of the children, beautifully expressed in the vibrant art installations at Wrenbury Station.”

Mr Harrop said: “It’s fantastic to be part of this celebration of volunteers and the local railway community, who through their incredible skills, passion and hard work, help to brighten up stations across the county.

“Our community partners are the heartbeat of the railway and we’re extremely proud to work closely with them to deliver such a wide-ranging positive impact across Cheshire and the North of England.”

Mark Barker, chair of Cheshire Best Kept Stations, said the awards evening was “a celebration for all the volunteers and community groups who do so much to brighten up our stations in Cheshire”.

He added: “We are saying a big thank you to volunteers and for those who support and encourage you – the rail industry, civic leaders and local authorities.

“You deserve it. You should be proud of your work at so many of our Cheshire stations.

“We have seen some truly excellent work from volunteers and staff at stations right across Cheshire.”