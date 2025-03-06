Bentley Motors appoint new finance and IT board member

Bentley Motors in South Cheshire have appointed Axel Dewitz as Board Member for Finance and IT.

He succeeds Jan-Henrik Lafrentz who will leave Bentley after 10 years for a new position within the Volkswagen Group.

Axel joining extends a 22-year career with the group, where he has held a number of senior positions, most notably with AUDI AG.

His previous role was Executive Vice President, Head of Corporate Finance and Mergers and Acquisitions, AUDI AG.

Axel said: “Bentley is a brand with a rich and illustrious history and I remember joining the Volkswagen Group just at the time of the launch of the Continental GT, a car that changed the face of the company.

“I am filled with excitement about the company I am joining, in the middle of navigating a transformative phase for the future, and I look forward to working with my colleagues to fully realise those ambitious goals.”

Dr Frank-Steffen Walliser, Chairman and CEO of Bentley Motors, said: “I am delighted to welcome Axel to the Board of Management after such an impressive career so far with the Volkswagen Group, and such dedication to our close partners at AUDI AG.

“His recent experiences will prove valuable to us at a time of strategic transition and as our product and investment offensive continues at pace.

“I would also like to take this opportunity to sincerely thank Jan-Henrik for his leadership, support and governance over the 10-year period he has been with Bentley.

“He has made a significant and vital contribution to the business, achieving record sales and profits in spite of a number of globally challenging situations.

“Importantly, he has helped drive a robust financial position, consistently, and leaves Bentley with strong and sustainable foundations as we enter our next chapter.

“I thank him on behalf of the business and wish him continued success as he embarks on a new adventure.”