Cooper Buckley reach Premier Division cup final

in Football / Sport March 31, 2025
Football - Nantwich Pirates 3 - 2 Willaston White Star - Cup - Sun 6-10-2024 (5)

Cooper Buckley booked their place in the Crewe Regional Premier Division cup final with a 4-0 thumping of Nantwich Pirates.

Despite the windy conditions making it difficult for both teams, it was Cooper Buckley who coped better.

Two goals either side of the break by Sam Marsh, Harry Walker and a Luke Gillian brace ensure eased their passage to the final.

They will face George & Dragon in the final.

In Division 1, Alderman Utd beat Nantwich Town 5-3. Goal scorers will be confirmed in due course.

Alderman are now within touching distance of the top spot, just a point behind Cheshire Cat.

It looks as though it will run right to the wire and may even be decided on the final day of the season.

Raven Salvador continue to put the pressure on the top two after they defeated Cheshire Cat 2-1.

A goal from Dan Walford and a penalty that was put away by Jordan Ellcock secured the three points for the home side.

Finlay Taylor scored a consolation goal for Cheshire Cat in the closing stages of the game.

Ruskin Park beat Audlem in what was a close game.

Luke Readdin scored the only goal to secure all the points for his side.

