Crewe Regional Sunday league round-up

in Football / Sport April 20, 2025
Football - Nantwich Pirates 3 - 2 Willaston White Star - Cup - Sun 6-10-2024 (5)

Raven Salvador beat Alderman 3-2 to confirm their status as champions of Division 1 in the Crewe Regional Sunday League.

Scorers for Alderman were Andy Arrowsmith and Mikey Taylor.

Scorers for the visitors were Jordan Elcock, Tom Edge and Jake Wakefield.

Raven Salvador carried on their fine form, by beating NHB 4-1, in the Division 1 Cup semi-final.

Scorers for NHB were Peter Caine and for Raven, Jordan Elcock, JJ Bailey, Dan Cooper and Kevin Mbuti.

The final takes place at Nantwich Town Football Club at 6pm on May 11.

