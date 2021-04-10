Nantwich community steps in to help learning disability resident

Community-spirited residents have helped a Nantwich care group’s appeal to support a client with learning disabilities.

Robert has been under the care of InSafeHands in Nantwich since his mum died.

Covid restrictions left him feeling isolated and not able to attend social activities and clubs he went to before the pandemic.

And when his DVD broke down, it left Robert without the thing he loves to do most – watch films and DVDs of WWF.

So when one of the carers highlighted his plight on social media, kind-hearted residents in the community stepped forward to help.

“Robert has three main loves in life, watching football, WWF and films on TV,” said an InSafeHands spokeswoman.

“But when he rung his key worker, very upset, he said his DVD player had broken and he could not watch his wrestling DVDs.

“He watches his DVDs every night and without his player he would be lost.”

When his plight was highlighted on one Facebook group in Nantwich, people stepped forward to donate not only a new DVD player but also a 44-inch flat screen TV, all the connecting leads, and a TV stand.

They also received a new Blue Ray DVD player – something Robert had always dreamed of having.

“All these things were given free of charge which just goes to show there are always people willing to help someone less fortunate than themselves,” said InSafeHands spokeswoman.

“Our carer collected these items and dropped them off. They cleared space in the house and made way for his bigger/better new TV.”

Robert was so happy with all his new things he wrote “thankyou” letters to staff and to the residents who donated items to him for free.

“It has been so rewarding and lovely to bring some happiness to Robert, who does not have a great deal to look forward to.

“He will get hours and hours of enjoyment from his new things and just seeing his face makes it all worthwhile!

“We have been overwhelmed by the support of the wider community during the pandemic and wish to thank everyone who has and continues to make a difference.”

Staff also helped Robert celebrate his birthday last week.

They bought him a football sweatshirt and mug, and a life-size cut out of “The Rock”.