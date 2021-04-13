Nantwich physio warns of dangers over long Covid symptoms

A physiotherapist in Nantwich is urging people not to ignore the symptoms of long Covid after recovering from the virus himself.

Rick Carter said he is treating many patients for problems associated with long Covid in his Crewe and Nantwich clinics.

The father-of-three has practised in the area since 1994, and runs ctchealthcare.

He said: “I was hit hard by the virus in October.

“I’ve recovered other than lingering issues with fatigue so I can totally empathise with patients feeling frustrated by ongoing issues.

“Initially there was talk of long Covid actually being a ‘thing’ but evidence has shown millions to be suffering.

“Last week’s ONS survey has suggested at least one in five people have symptoms which limit their daily activities for over a month after initial infection.

“Often low mood, brain fog, fatigue, joint pain, muscle aches are residual issues.

“These are sometimes difficult to separate out from other conditions that may have similar symptoms.

“It’s complex and needs time, patience, care and continuing support from our network of local and national healthcare professionals.

“All our therapists spend time exploring the nature of our clients conditions and often Covid continues to cause issues many months after the virus has been contracted.”

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) survey pointed to common problems including fatigue, headaches, coughs, sore throats and muscle pain.

Tiredness was the one most experienced with some people surveyed unable to walk very far at all.

Mr Carter, who is trained to prescribe medication such as pain killers and anti-inflammatories to help enhance patient recovery, added: “At ctchealthcare we pride ourselves in completing episodes of care, thinking beyond the symptoms which present themselves in clinic.

“Our company strapline is ‘making you feel better’ and over the years we have encouraged a more holistic approach – caring for the whole person.

“Prevention is very much regarded ‘better than cure’ and companies we work with see the benefits of supporting the mental and physical wellbeing of employees.

“With long Covid now a national issue we urge patients and workplaces to recognise the symptoms and seek help.”

The company has been offering health and wellbeing provision to private and corporate clients across Cheshire and Staffordshire for nearly 27 years.

Mr Carter has also worked with the Premier League as well as local sides, and began as a one man physiotherapy clinic working from a GP surgery in Crewe.