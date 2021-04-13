Snugburys near Nantwich to stage open air cinema screenings

Snugburys near Nantwich are to stage open air cinema screenings this summer!

The popular venue off the A51 Chester Road will host nine “Moonlight Flicks” in its famous sculpture field.

They have teamed up with Storyhouse in Chester to stage the films – including classics such as Dirty Dancing, Grease, Mamma Mia, Back to the Future and more.

The films are shown on Storyhouse’s giant 30ft Airscreen, and each location will have refreshments on offer including delicious pre-ordered pizzas available at Dean’s Field.

Nicky Beaumont, Film and Digital Programme Manager at Storyhouse, said: “We’re proud to have continued to programme and stage Moonlight Flicks throughout the pandemic with socially distanced events during last summer, autumn and Christmas, and now this new series of screenings planned for 2021.

“It’s the amazing response from cinema lovers that has helped us carry on expanding the Moonlight Flicks season, offering more films, more dates and more locations than ever.

“And it’s also fantastic to be partnering with new organisations like Snugburys, enabling film fans across the whole region to enjoy the magical experience of late-night cinema under the stars.”

Snugburys Director Hannah Goodwin said: “We’re so excited to be welcoming Moonlight Flicks to Snugbury’s this summer.

“We can’t wait to see the huge cinema screen amongst our beautiful wildflowers and huge straw bee sculpture.

“We think this unique cinema experience will be fantastic for friends and family to sit back, relax and enjoy a summer’s evening in the wonderful Cheshire countryside.”

Early bird tickets are on sale today for Storyhouse members.

Tickets then go on general sale on Tuesday May 4.

The first film will be shown on July 3, which is Dirty Dancing.

The last film will be on August 28.

The full line-up is

Dirty Dancing

Romeo & Juliet

Wonder Woman 1984

Mamma Mia

Bridget Jones’s Diary

Back To The Future

Grease

The Greatest Showman

Jurassic Park

More details available online here