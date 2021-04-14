New High Sheriff for Cheshire appointed

Robert Mee DL has been installed as the new High Sheriff of Cheshire.

The appointment keeps up a tradition that dates back more than 1,000 years.

Robert, from Mollington, near Chester, takes on the role of High Sheriff for the next year.

The honour is the country’s oldest secular title, traditionally responsible for the Judiciary and Law and Order in the land.

Originally from Nottingham, Robert joined Chester-based company Capital Bank in 1972, working his way up to Managing Director during his 30-year career there.

After holding a number of non-executive positions, he retired in 2010.

He then undertook volunteer roles, including a collaboration with Cheshire West and Chester Council to set up a development board for Ellesmere Port to drive economic growth and help advise on priorities for the town.

Robert chaired the Board for five years before joining the Cheshire and Warrington Local Enterprise Partnership Board, for which he is also Chairman of the Cheshire Science Corridor Enterprise Zone Board.

He later became chairman of the Hospice of the Good Shepherd in 2018 and is a Trustee of Cheshire Young Carers.

Robert was chosen for the role by Her Majesty The Queen in a time-honoured ceremony that took place earlier this year. His installation ceremony took place last week.

Robert said: “I could have never imagined when growing up in Nottingham, the City of Robin Hood, that one day I would be selected as a High Sheriff.

“I’m immensely proud to be chosen to serve the wonderful county of Cheshire which has been my home for nearly 40 years.”

Robert, married to Hayley and has a son, Andrew, added: “My experience of working and volunteering across the county has given me great knowledge of the terrific businesses located here, but also the areas of severe deprivation leading to families with poor health and educational outcomes.

“Many are being helped by our wonderful charity sector and an army of willing volunteers.

“The last 12 months has had a devastating impact on our local charities and the vital work they carry out for our communities, so it’s essential that we back this sector as we move through the roadmap out of lockdown.

“I hope to meet and thank many of those selfless people who are volunteering their time and efforts during my year in office, as well as carry out the prime responsibility to represent the Queen in supporting the Judiciary, Police and all our emergency services across our county.”