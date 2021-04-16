8 hours ago
Cancer Research UK’s Nantwich shop needs donations

in Charity news / Health / News April 16, 2021
cancer research uk

Nantwich residents are being urged to help Cancer Research UK shops get back to the business of beating cancer as restrictions on non-essential retail are lifted.

Staff and volunteers at the Nantwich shop on High Street are rolling up their sleeves ready to try and claw back millions of pounds in lost sales.

But they urgently need lockdown de-clutterers to drop off donations and help fill shop shelves with new or pre-loved bargains, fashion one-offs and homeware treasures once more.

Cancer Research UK expects to see its fundraising income decline by £300 million over the next three years, due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Around 42,000 people are diagnosed with cancer every year in the North West.

Anna Taylor, Cancer Research UK spokesperson for the North West, said: “COVID-19 has hit us hard.

“Our shops typically contribute more than £25 million each year to vital research, so we need to enlist the support of the whole community to help us fight back.

“Shopping really can save lives. That’s why we’re calling on everyone who’s had a spring-clean, wardrobe detox or cupboard clear out in lockdown to please bag up and bring in any unwanted items.

“Right now, we need quality clothing, shoes, homeware, accessories and books to help keep our tills – and bargain hunters – busy. Most important of all, the sale of these items helps to ensure we can keep making progress for people with cancer.”

Every bag of donated items could raise up to £25 – or £31 with Gift Aid if the donor is a UK taxpayer – money that’s desperately needed to fund crucial research.

Donations can be dropped off at most Cancer Research UK shops from this week.

The charity recommends phoning ahead before visiting, as safety measures may mean that storage space is limited.

For more information on Cancer Research UK shops, opening hours or volunteering visit cruk.org/shops

