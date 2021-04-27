1 day ago
Cheshire Wildlife Trust seeks wildlife photos for 2022 calendar

in Arts & Entertainment / Charity events / What's On & Reviews April 27, 2021
Wildlife calendar - July - Winner - SR 49878220812_0735ccaff8_o

Cheshire Wildlife Trust is calling on budding photographers to enter wildlife photographs in a competition to win publication in its charity calendar for 2022.

Keen snappers are being urged to look through photographs they have already taken and check their garden and surrounding areas for any opportunities to take new shots.

Jo Darlington, director of fundraising and communications, said: “We’re looking for photographs that celebrate the variety of wildlife and landscapes our region has to offer.

“Whether that is general views of the Wirral coastline, our parks, woodland, meadows or towns or their fascinating bird, mammal, insect and wildflower inhabitants, I can’t wait to see all the entries.”

The Trust is seeking the images for its 2022 charity calendar which will go on sale later this year.

The 12 best entries will each feature as a full A4 page in the calendar and the winning photographers will receive a free copy.

Twelve runner up photos will also see their photos featured in the calendar and the overall winning entry will get the prized cover opportunity.

wildlife calendar April - Winner - Dave g 3

2021 calendar April – Winner – Dave g 3

Jo added: “This year we’re also looking for that iconic Cheshire view whether that be The Edge in Alderley Edge, Bickerton Hill, Kerridge Hill, Peckforton, Frodsham, the Cloud or White Nancy.

“Unleash your inner photographer!

“We are delighted to have leading wildlife photographer Ben Hall on the judging panel to help us make the final selection too.”

Ben Hall’s work has appeared in leading wildlife and photography magazines including BBC Wildlife Magazine.

He has won numerous awards for his photography and his reputation has led him to take photographs all over the world.

The competition is open to all ages and levels of photography experience.

The Trust works across Cheshire East, Cheshire West and Chester, Halton, Stockport, Warrington, Tameside, Trafford and Wirral, and welcomes photographs taken in any of these areas.

Closing date for entries is Monday May 31, 2021.

To enter the competition and to see its terms and conditions, visit www.cheshirewildlifetrust.org.uk/photography_competition

Wildlife calendar - January - Winner - BC Bridgewater Canal Lymm

Wildlife calendar 2021 – January winner – BC Bridgewater Canal, Lymm

