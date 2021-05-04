Armed robber in Bank Holiday raid on off licence in Crewe

An armed robber wielding a pistol targeted an off licence in Crewe, stealing cash before escaping.

The terrified shop worker who was forced to open the till of the Bargain Booze store on the corner of Tollemarche Drive and Parkers Road, was unharmed, police say.

Now officers are appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage following the robbery at around 10.15pm last night (Monday May 3).

Once inside the man walked towards the store assistant and ordered them to open the till. He stole a quantity of cash before fleeing the store.

The suspect is described as a white man, approximately 6ft 2in, slim but with broad shoulders.

He was wearing a green jacket, with his hood up and a black hat underneath, black trousers, black shoes and black gloves.

He also had dark sunglasses, a black snood type mask and a surgical mask.

The suspect was also carrying a green rucksack.

Police closed off roads in the area last night, and the force helicopter was also heard circling above Leighton area for some time in the hunt for the offender.

Detective Sergeant Richard Johnson said: “While the victim did not sustain any physical injuries as a result of the incident, they were left shaken and we are committed to doing all that we can to trace the person responsible.

“I would like to reassure residents that patrols are being stepped up in the local area.

“As part of the investigation into the incident I am keen to hear from anyone who was in the area around the time it occurred and believes they may have witnessed something that may be relevant to our enquiries.

“I also want to hear from motorists with dashcams who were driving on Parkers Road or Tollemarche Drive between 9.45pm and 10.45pm.”

Anyone with any information which may assist the investigation, no matter how small, is urged to call Cheshire Constabulary on 101, quoting IML 979460 or give the details via https://www.cheshire.police.uk/ro/report

Alternatively, information can be reported to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via https://crimestoppers-uk.org/give-information/forms/give-information-anonymously

(Location image from Google Maps)