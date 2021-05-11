St Luke’s Hospice “Midnight Walk” in Nantwich returns in June

The popular St Luke’s Hospice “Midnight Walk” fundraiser will return in June, organisers have confirmed.

The event is one of the biggest fundraisers of the year for the hospice, but had to be held “virtually” in 2020 because of the pandemic.

This year The Midnight Walk 2021 on June 26-27 will be a hybrid event – giving people a chance to take part in person or remotely.

The live event will take place once again at Reaseheath College with a 6 or 10 mile route from Nantwich to Crewe and back.

There will be a staggered start and extra measures in place to keep participants safe.

Two starts times are available, 9.15pm and 10.15pm.

Alternatively, those wishing to take part virtually can plan their own route with a smaller group anywhere around the country.

A St Luke’s Hospice spokesperson said: “You will still receive your walk shirt, medal and a special goody bag in advance.

“You can join our live streaming of the warm up and stage show, sharing your messages and chat with our DJ and host before we wave you off on your own route as the hooter signals the start of the walk for all participants.

“If you prefer to take on your challenge at a different time or even different day you can still be very much part of the event.

“We will send you all your goodies in advance and ask you to send us your finish line photo so we can upload it on our virtual wall of Midnight Walk finishers.”

For more details on the event and how to register, visit https://www.slhospice.co.uk/events/midnightwalk/