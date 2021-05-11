3 hours ago
Tarporley racer Tom Oliphant kicks off new BTCC campaign at Thruxton
22 hours ago
CEC submits bid to strengthen land development planning policy
1 day ago
Brookfield Park campaigners to stage “beach” event on clean up day
1 day ago
Crewe West by election shows people “fed up” with Labour, claims MP
3 days ago
Conservative John Dwyer elected as Cheshire Police and Crime Commissioner
banner-advert
banner-advert
banner-advert
banner-advert

St Luke’s Hospice “Midnight Walk” in Nantwich returns in June

in Charity events / Community Events / What's On & Reviews May 11, 2021
Midnight Walk St Luke's Hospice 4

The popular St Luke’s Hospice “Midnight Walk” fundraiser will return in June, organisers have confirmed.

The event is one of the biggest fundraisers of the year for the hospice, but had to be held “virtually” in 2020 because of the pandemic.

This year The Midnight Walk 2021 on June 26-27 will be a hybrid event – giving people a chance to take part in person or remotely.

The live event will take place once again at Reaseheath College with a 6 or 10 mile route from Nantwich to Crewe and back.

There will be a staggered start and extra measures in place to keep participants safe.

Two starts times are available, 9.15pm and 10.15pm.

Alternatively, those wishing to take part virtually can plan their own route with a smaller group anywhere around the country.

A St Luke’s Hospice spokesperson said: “You will still receive your walk shirt, medal and a special goody bag in advance.

“You can join our live streaming of the warm up and stage show, sharing your messages and chat with our DJ and host before we wave you off on your own route as the hooter signals the start of the walk for all participants.

“If you prefer to take on your challenge at a different time or even different day you can still be very much part of the event.

“We will send you all your goodies in advance and ask you to send us your finish line photo so we can upload it on our virtual wall of Midnight Walk finishers.”

For more details on the event and how to register, visit https://www.slhospice.co.uk/events/midnightwalk/

Hundreds of woman at start of Midnight Walk in Nantwich

Hundreds of women at start of Midnight Walk in 2018

Tags: , ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

By using this form you agree with the storage and handling of your data by this website, to learn more please read our privacy policy.

*

Captcha * Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.

What’s On Listings

Pitman Training's free "Go Get That...
Odiyana Kadampa Meditation Centre r...
Mid Cheshire Hospitals public meeti...
Free Green Doctor service in Nantwi...
New Prescription Delivery Service i...
Crewe & Nantwich Talking Newspaper
New Leaf Supporting Women in Cheshi...
Dementia Friendly Nantwich group ba...
Free painting classes by local arti...
Connected Community Partnership mee...
Mindful Movement & Moments of Calm
The Pathfinder East Service
North West Ambulance Service wants ...
September Balsam Bashing event in N...
Supporting End of Life and Bereavem...
Cheshire Neighbourhood Watch Awards
Foundation Rides Challenge Event
Stolen bicycle Nantwich
Nantwich Choral Society concert pos...
Fundraising Event in support of Hei...
Show all of Latest Listings