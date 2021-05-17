19 mins ago
Friends of Brookfield Park in Nantwich join UK “Million Mile Clean Up”

in Environment / Human Interest / News May 17, 2021
Event organisers Emilie Janman and Jeremy Herbert with some of the litter pick bags (1)

Campaign groups in Nantwich teamed up to take part in the national “Million Mile Clean” on the town’s Brookfield Park, writes Jonathan White.

Friends of Brookfield Park worked with Sustainable Nantwich and Plastic Free Nantwich to hold their first formal event yesterday (May 16).

People came together for the Million Mile Clean litter pick campaign, created in partnership with the charity Surfers Against Sewage.

The campaign aims to support 100,000 volunteers walking 10 miles in 2021 while cleaning the places they love, to protect the environment from the growing problem of plastic pollution.

Gloves, litter pick-up grabbers and recyclable bags were provided.

And ice cream vouchers were supplied by Edwardos on Beam Street, Nantwich.

Around 50 people gave up their time to join in the litter pick in and around Brookfield Park area.

Participants included Crewe & Nantwich MP Dr Kieran Mullan, Councillor Sam Corcoran Leader of Cheshire East Council, Councillor Quentin Abel, the Environment Champion for Cheshire East Council, and John Dwyer, the newly elected Cheshire Police Crime Commissioner.

Jeremy Herbert (right) discusses his plans with l-r John Dwyer, Dr Kieran Mullan, Councillor Quentin Abel, Councillor Sam Corcoran (1)

Jeremy Herbert (right) discusses plans with John Dwyer, Dr Kieran Mullan, Councillor Quentin Abel, Councillor Sam Corcoran

Members of Nantwich Lions were also present along with Twitchy from The Cat 107.9 FM local community radio station, The Cat 107.9 FM presenters, Cong Bear – Congleton’s eco friendly mascot, and Canalside Community Radio presenters.

Brookfield Park has suffered litter and vandalism in the past few weeks as lockdown restrictions eased.

Young trees planted by the Cheshire Wildlife Trust have been ripped up and set on fire along with benches and pallets from the nearby allotments.

The anti-social behaviour prompted local residents to clear up and take action by forming Friends of Brookfield Park.

The group’s ideas include tree planting with every child in the town having their own sapling to plant and grow, putting down strong roots in the park and the town.

And wildflower strips – creating colourful and buzzing bee forests.

They also want a network of mini-habitats and gardens around the edges of the park designed by Reaseheath College students and residents working together.

These will be linked by a winding pathway linking into the Riverside walkway.

And they want more robust and eco-friendly play and exercise areas, which allows kids and adults to burn off energy while generating green electricity.

Anyone who wants to get involved can go to the Sustainable Nantwich Facebook page, email [email protected] or ring Jeremy Herbert on 07729 979641.

Cong Bear and Twitchy from The Cat (1)

Cong Bear and Twitchy from The Cat

