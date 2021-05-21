15,000 new trees planted in Cheshire East this spring, says council

More than 15,000 trees have been planted across Cheshire East in the latest planting season, says the authority.

The council has launched a planting scheme as part of its aim to become carbon neutral in its operations by 2025, and schools like Wrenbury Primary School are helping out.

The authority has worked with Cheshire Wildlife Trust and The Mersey Forest – through the Trees for Climate programme – and with support from Ansa Environmental Services.

Trees were planted at sites in Nantwich, Crewe, Macclesfield, Sandbach, Middlewich, Holmes Chapel, Congleton and Knutsford, including Tatton Park.

The project involved local primary schools, with children rolling up their sleeves and helping to plant trees on school grounds.

Pupils also benefited from workshops delivered by community foresters at The Mersey Forest, helping them to understand the importance of trees in their local and global environment.

Bessa Cador, headteacher of Wrenbury Primary School, said: “Our involvement with The Mersey Forest, and specifically the Trees for Climate programme, coincided with our whole school themed learning journey focus ‘Into the Forest’.

“The trees have really enhanced our school grounds and will provide a wealth of learning opportunities going forward.

“Working with Will and Sophie from The Mersey Forest team has provided the children with a very clear understanding and the practical experience that they can make a positive difference to their local environment and for their own and others’ futures.”

Cllr Mick Warren, chair of the environment and communities committee, said: “Taking action to combat climate change needs to be done collectively in order to have the impact that is required to protect the future of our borough.

“Working with partners in this way helps us to engage and support community groups, and we have seen volunteers around Cheshire East, as well as our future generation, pulling together to plant trees, which will help to absorb carbon emissions and improve the local environment.

“We understand that planting trees is only part of the solution to tackling climate change and are progressing other activities to address the emergency.”

Paul Nolan, director of The Mersey Forest, said: “The Trees for Climate programme provides the funding and expertise to plant more trees targeted at areas where they can make the greatest difference, helping Cheshire East to deliver on its carbon neutral ambition.”

Adam Linnet, wild communities officer for Cheshire Wildlife Trust, said: “During March we planted more than 6,000 trees as part of Cheshire East’s work.

“The two crises of climate change and biodiversity loss are inextricably linked, and we need to solve both in the same short timeframe.

“It is great to see projects like this that move us closer towards tackling both problems in one action.

“Through planting native tree species, we have created what will be wildlife-rich woodlands for future generations to enjoy – right on their doorsteps too!”

To get involved with the tree planting programme, contact [email protected]

For more information on Cheshire East’s carbon neutral ambitions, visit cheshireeast.gov.uk/environment/carbon-neutral-council

You can also view a short video of the tree planting on YouTube.

(Pic: Children at Beechwood Primary School, Crewe, enjoying a tree planting workshop delivered by The Mersey Forest)