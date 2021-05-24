5 hours ago
Crewe man charged after police incident near Reaseheath College, Nantwich
Nantwich dad who wrote stories for daughter lands first book deal
Nantwich Town strike new partnership with Everything Genetic
Residents move into new specialist dementia village in Willaston
14 cases of Indian Variant Covid-19 virus detected in Cheshire East
in Crime / Human Interest / Incident / News May 24, 2021
incident - altercation nantwich - County Lines charged and in court

A man from Crewe has been charged with multiple offences including burglary, robbery and theft following a police incident in Nantwich.

Andrew Graham was arrested at around 7.30pm on Saturday (May 22) after police stopped a silver Citroen C4 on Nantwich Road near to Reaseheath College.

The 28-year-old has since been charged with burglary, robbery, theft of a motor vehicle, failing to provide a breath sample, dangerous driving, driving without a licence, driving without insurance, handling stolen goods, receiving stolen goods and two counts of vehicle interference.

Graham, of Partridge Close, Crewe, has been remanded in police custody and is set to appear Chester Magistrates Court today (May 24).

The burglary and vehicle theft charges relate to incidents in Chorley.

The charges regarding vehicle interference relate to incidents in Cholmondeley and Chorley.

A 28-year-old woman from Crewe was also arrested during the incident, she has since been released under investigation pending further enquiries.

