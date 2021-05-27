FEATURE: 4 tips for a beautiful smile this summer

A beautiful smile comes from having confidence.

This confidence usually stems from taking care of your teeth, so that you are proud to show them to the world.

There are several ways to look after your smile, from regular checkups to consistency with your oral hygiene and having a balanced diet.

Here are 4 tips to ensure you can wear a beautiful smile.

Visit Your Dentist

Visiting your dentist is an important part of keeping your smile consistent.

The recommendation is to visit your dentist every 6 months if you have no underlying concerns and every 3-4 months if you do.

I’m sure we don’t all abide by this rule, but keeping up to date with dental checks has a number of benefits to keeping your smile intact.

A cosmetic dentist will be able to solve many of your dental concerns and get you on the right path to a beautiful smile.

Teeth Whitening – a large part of a beautiful and pearly white smile is having teeth to be proud of.

When you visit your dentist, you can explore several teeth whitening options that can drastically improve the appearance of your teeth.

It’s important to do this at the dentist rather than at home because you could end up damaging your teeth with at-home remedies and solutions.

Invisalign – if you’re looking for straighter teeth, Invisalign is the perfect solution for you.

Invisalign is a cosmetic dental procedure that straightens your teeth without having to worry about the appearance of traditional braces.

Treatment usually lasts anywhere from a few months to a year and can help with your smile.

Brush Your Teeth

Brushing your teeth is vital in maintaining oral hygiene and having your teeth look their best.

You should be brushing your teeth for 2 minutes, at least twice a day, and covering all the surfaces of your teeth.

If you’re struggling with keeping time, it’s handy to set a timer or a stopwatch to ensure you are giving yourself enough time to thoroughly brush every tooth.

Here are some things to keep in mind:

Brush in a circular motion

Don’t brush too hard

Try to keep your toothbrush at a 45-degree angle

It’s important to brush your teeth to rid your mouth of any bacteria in the form of plaque.

By brushing your teeth regularly and thoroughly, you can avoid bacteria and keep your smile beautiful.

Limit Sugar

Sugar in your diet is natural and normal but what you want to avoid is excess.

Consuming a large amount of sugar within your diet can result in tooth decay, damage your gums and lead to cavities.

It’s important to mention that sugar comes in various forms which are rather unexpected and separated from the usual sugary food and drink culprits.

Sugar can also be found in:

Flavoured Milk / Yogurt

Breakfast Cereals

Jelly

Tomato Ketchup

Some Pasta Sauces

Keep an eye on the ingredients and make sure you don’t have too many sugary substances in your diet, these may prevent you from having a smile to be proud of.

Drink Water

There are so many reasons why drinking water is essential.

It hydrates your body, keeps you feeling full, and most importantly, flushes bacteria from your teeth.

That’s right, drinking water helps to maintain your oral hygiene and keep your teeth clean.

It is recommended to drink at least 8 glasses of water per day.

You can do this by aiming to have around one glass of water per hour, through 8 hours of the day.

By keeping an eye on your water consumption, you rid your teeth of bacteria which can cause gum disease, and also maintain fresher breath.

Drinking water is one of the key ways to keep your smile as beautiful as ever.

(Image licence free courtesy of Smiles7676)