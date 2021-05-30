14 hours ago
Nantwich pub bosses release CCTV of gang who raided venue
15 hours ago
Aldi store boss in Nantwich “looking forward” to reopening
15 hours ago
Cheshire East health chiefs appeal for more Covid self testing
15 hours ago
Nantwich Town reveals pre-season programme ahead of 2021-22 campaign
16 hours ago
Organisers call off World Worm Charming Championships due to Covid
banner-advert
banner-advert
banner-advert
banner-advert

Nantwich pub bosses release CCTV of gang who raided venue

in Crime / Human Interest / Incident / News May 30, 2021
CCTV - ebenezer's gang - featured image

Angry pub bosses in Nantwich have released these CCTV images of a gang who broke into their premises THREE times in one night and stole stock and damaged goods.

The incidents happened at the popular Ebenezer’s Craft Been and Gin bar at the rear of The Studio on Castle Street.

And it happened just a few days after the pub was able to re-open and welcome customers inside after six month’s of closure.

Four men broke in shortly after the outlet had closed for the night on Sunday May 23. They stole stock, and then came back a second time to steal more goods, and a third time when they also damaged handpumps.

In a post on Facebook, bosses said: “After the first haul they came back and helped themselves a further twice and on the third foray they broke one of the handpumps.

“The whole incident was captured on CCTV both inside and outside the building and was reported/submitted to the Police on the same day.

“Cheshire Police have now given permission for us to post these images on social media.

“We share the same building with The Studio Nantwich and these individuals were seen hanging around the Castle Street entrance during Saturday evening (May 22) and the early hours of Sunday morning (May 23).

“Please share this post and/or images. Any feedback will be welcome.”

Do you recognise them or have information?

Contact Cheshire Police on 101, or the pub owners on their Facebook Page here

CCTV - Ebenezer's pub raid 4

Ebenezer's pub raid 3

Ebenezer's pub raid 3 (1)

Ebenezer's pub raid 5

Ebenezer's pub raid 1

Tags: , , , ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

By using this form you agree with the storage and handling of your data by this website, to learn more please read our privacy policy.

*

Captcha * Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.

What’s On Listings

Livery available - Nantwich
Pitman Training's free "Go Get That...
Odiyana Kadampa Meditation Centre r...
Mid Cheshire Hospitals public meeti...
Free Green Doctor service in Nantwi...
New Prescription Delivery Service i...
Crewe & Nantwich Talking Newspaper
New Leaf Supporting Women in Cheshi...
Dementia Friendly Nantwich group ba...
Free painting classes by local arti...
Connected Community Partnership mee...
Mindful Movement & Moments of Calm
The Pathfinder East Service
North West Ambulance Service wants ...
September Balsam Bashing event in N...
Supporting End of Life and Bereavem...
Cheshire Neighbourhood Watch Awards
Foundation Rides Challenge Event
Stolen bicycle Nantwich
Nantwich Choral Society concert pos...
Show all of Latest Listings