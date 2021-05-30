Angry pub bosses in Nantwich have released these CCTV images of a gang who broke into their premises THREE times in one night and stole stock and damaged goods.

The incidents happened at the popular Ebenezer’s Craft Been and Gin bar at the rear of The Studio on Castle Street.

And it happened just a few days after the pub was able to re-open and welcome customers inside after six month’s of closure.

Four men broke in shortly after the outlet had closed for the night on Sunday May 23. They stole stock, and then came back a second time to steal more goods, and a third time when they also damaged handpumps.

In a post on Facebook, bosses said: “After the first haul they came back and helped themselves a further twice and on the third foray they broke one of the handpumps.

“The whole incident was captured on CCTV both inside and outside the building and was reported/submitted to the Police on the same day.

“Cheshire Police have now given permission for us to post these images on social media.

“We share the same building with The Studio Nantwich and these individuals were seen hanging around the Castle Street entrance during Saturday evening (May 22) and the early hours of Sunday morning (May 23).

“Please share this post and/or images. Any feedback will be welcome.”

Do you recognise them or have information?

Contact Cheshire Police on 101, or the pub owners on their Facebook Page here