15 hours ago
Nantwich pub bosses release CCTV of gang who raided venue
15 hours ago
Aldi store boss in Nantwich “looking forward” to reopening
15 hours ago
Cheshire East health chiefs appeal for more Covid self testing
16 hours ago
Nantwich Town reveals pre-season programme ahead of 2021-22 campaign
16 hours ago
Organisers call off World Worm Charming Championships due to Covid
banner-advert
banner-advert
banner-advert
banner-advert

Organisers call off World Worm Charming Championships due to Covid

in Village News / Willaston & Rope May 30, 2021
Wormers at a previous World Worm Charming Championship (1) (1)

Organisers of the World Worm Charming Championships in Willaston have called off this year’s event due to “uncertainty around coronavirus restrictions”, writes Jonathan White.

The annual event held at Willaston Primary School attracts international attention, but will not take place this year.

The Championship is organised by the Friends of Willaston School Association (FWSA) and would usually take place at Willaston Primary in late-June with funds raised used to support the school and the children that go there.

Although no event will take place this year, donations to FWSA are gratefully received and will go towards a bike and scooter shelter via: https://www.justgiving.com/fwsa

A representative from FWSA said: “We don’t foresee any worm charming this year due to uncertainty about restrictions on mass participation events.

“We ran a virtual event last year, but we recognise that lots of people will want to prioritise seeing friends and family after such a long time apart. We look forward to bringing the championship back next year.”

For information relating to FWSA, visit https://www.facebook.com/TheFriendsOfWillastonSchoolAssociation

Tags: , ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

By using this form you agree with the storage and handling of your data by this website, to learn more please read our privacy policy.

*

Captcha * Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.

What’s On Listings

Livery available - Nantwich
Pitman Training's free "Go Get That...
Odiyana Kadampa Meditation Centre r...
Mid Cheshire Hospitals public meeti...
Free Green Doctor service in Nantwi...
New Prescription Delivery Service i...
Crewe & Nantwich Talking Newspaper
New Leaf Supporting Women in Cheshi...
Dementia Friendly Nantwich group ba...
Free painting classes by local arti...
Connected Community Partnership mee...
Mindful Movement & Moments of Calm
The Pathfinder East Service
North West Ambulance Service wants ...
September Balsam Bashing event in N...
Supporting End of Life and Bereavem...
Cheshire Neighbourhood Watch Awards
Foundation Rides Challenge Event
Stolen bicycle Nantwich
Nantwich Choral Society concert pos...
Show all of Latest Listings