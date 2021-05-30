Organisers call off World Worm Charming Championships due to Covid

Organisers of the World Worm Charming Championships in Willaston have called off this year’s event due to “uncertainty around coronavirus restrictions”, writes Jonathan White.

The annual event held at Willaston Primary School attracts international attention, but will not take place this year.

The Championship is organised by the Friends of Willaston School Association (FWSA) and would usually take place at Willaston Primary in late-June with funds raised used to support the school and the children that go there.

Although no event will take place this year, donations to FWSA are gratefully received and will go towards a bike and scooter shelter via: https://www.justgiving.com/fwsa

A representative from FWSA said: “We don’t foresee any worm charming this year due to uncertainty about restrictions on mass participation events.

“We ran a virtual event last year, but we recognise that lots of people will want to prioritise seeing friends and family after such a long time apart. We look forward to bringing the championship back next year.”

For information relating to FWSA, visit https://www.facebook.com/TheFriendsOfWillastonSchoolAssociation