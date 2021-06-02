3 days ago
Nantwich pub bosses release CCTV of gang who raided venue
South Cheshire hair salons join St Luke’s Hospice “cutting edge” campaign

in Charity news / Health / Human Interest / News June 2, 2021
hair salon, salon vie - cutting edge campaign - st luke's hospice

Hair salons across South Cheshire are being urged to join St Luke’s Hospice “cutting edge” campaign.

Outlets like Salon Vie on Beam Street, Nantwich are proving a cut above the rest in signing up for the latest St Luke’s fundraiser.

It asks hairdressers and barbers to display posters and stickers in their salons to encourage customers to donate just £3 to St Luke’s Hospice – either by text or a collection box.

Andy Bailey, corporate manager for St Luke’s, said: “We’ve always known that a visit to our favourite hairdressers or barbers was high on our list of ‘nice things to do’ – but we never quite realised just how much we appreciated it until they were forced to close their doors due to Lockdown.

“Now that they have reopened, we want to combine that ‘feel good’ factor of a fresh haircut to ‘do good’ for our hospice, whilst at the same time celebrating local businesses who contribute so much to wellbeing and help reduce isolation in our community.

“We are looking for salons to join our campaign and place a “Love is in the Hair” sticker on their salon mirrors so that customers can text and donate just £3 which will help make a real difference to the lives of local patients and their families.

“It costs St Luke’s £53 for a patient to spend a full day at Day Hospice.

“If 200 local hairdressers and barbers signed up and managed to collect that amount each, it would raise a massive £10,000 and help support 200 Day Hospice patients.”

Salons and barbers can register online at www.slhospice.co.uk/lovehair to receive their campaign pack of posters and stickers.

If you would like to donate to ‘Love is in the Hair’, text LOVEHAIR to 70085 to donate £3.

