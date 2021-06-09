Full Nantwich Town pre-season schedule ahead of 2021-22 campaign

Nantwich Town have unveiled their full pre-season schedule ahead of the 2021-22 campaign in the Northern Premier League.
The Sabbers will host sides such as Crewe Alexandra, Wolves u23s and Alrtincham as they prepare for kick off on Saturday August 14.
Nantwich kick off their pre-season on Tuesday July 6 at 7:30pm as they host Cymru North side Gresford Athletic.
Five days later they League One neighbours Crewe Alexandra to the Optimum Pay Stadium, this game will kick off at midday.
The two sides met in the 2020/21 pre-season campaign and it was The Dabbers who ran out 4-2 winners on the night thanks to an excellent hat-trick from former Crewe Alex striker Callum Saunders.
The games come thick and fast for Dave Cooke’s men as league rivals Stafford Rangers will visit us on Tuesday July 13 at 7:45pm.
And on Friday July 16, former Dabbers FA Vase winning player-manager Steve Davis brings his Wolverhampton Wanderers Under 23s side to The Optimum Pay Stadium.
On Tuesday July 20, Nantwich have their first and only away game of pre-season as they travel to Pershall Park to face North West Counties Division One South side Eccleshall FC.
Four days later they are back at home hosting Whitchurch Alport in the second annual Eddie Morris Memorial Cup on Saturday July 20 at 3:00pm.
The Dabbers are currently the holders of the Eddie Morris Memorial Cup after beating Alport 2-1 last season at Yokings Park.
On Tuesday July 27, the Dabbers will host Altrincham as former Nantwich player and manager Phil Parkinson brings his National league side to the Optimum Pay Stadium.
And in the last week of pre-season the Dabbers will host Neil Baker’s Leek Town on Saturday July 31.
The Dabbers last game will be against Chester FC as they make the trip down to Nantwich on Saturday August 7.
They will welcome back former Dabber Jamie Morgan to the Optimum Pay Stadium when he visits as part of the Chester team.
A full list of the Pre-Season fixtures can be found below:
Nantwich Town V Gresford Athletic– Tuesday 6th July – KO 19:30
Nantwich Town v Crewe Alexandra – Sunday 11th July – KO 12:00
Nantwich Town v Stafford Rangers – Tuesday 13th July – KO 19:45
Nantwich Town v Wolverhampton Wanderers U23’s – Friday 16th July – KO TBC
Eccleshall v Nantwich Town – Tuesday 20th July – KO 19:45
Nantwich Town v Whitchurch Alport (Eddie Morris Memorial Cup) – Saturday 24th July – KO 15:00
Nantwich Town v Altrincham – Tuesday 27th July – KO 19:45
Nantwich Town v Leek Town – Saturday 31st July – KO 15:00
Nantwich Town v Chester FC – Saturday 7th August – KO 15:00
Recent Comments