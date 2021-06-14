28 mins ago
Words and Music Festival organisers to stage special workshops
48 mins ago
Cheshire East identified as Covid-19 Enhanced Resource Area
9 hours ago
Retired Shavington teacher scoops £5,000 in hospice lottery
1 day ago
Fire crews tackle large barn blaze in Hatherton
3 days ago
Nantwich entrepreneur awarded MBE in Queen’s Birthday Honours
banner-advert
banner-advert
banner-advert
banner-advert

Retired Shavington teacher scoops £5,000 in hospice lottery

in Charity news / Human Interest / News / Schools & Colleges June 14, 2021
retired teacher Rachel Bertenshaw - hospice lottery win

A retired teacher from Shavington is celebrating after winning £5,000 with St Luke’s Hospice Lottery.

Rachel Bertenshaw, former deputy headteacher at Shavington High School, is going to spend the money on a holiday of a lifetime with her son, daughter-in-law and three grandsons.

The 63-year-old said: “I just couldn’t believe it when I received the phone call from St Luke’s.

“When they said I’d won the Rollover prize I thought it was maybe £100, and then they said I’d won £5,000!

“It’s just amazing and a wonderful surprise after such a hard year.

“I’m going to use the money to go on a really lovely family holiday to somewhere we couldn’t otherwise afford, like Disney World.

“It’s something for us all to look forward to.

“The Lottery is such an easy way to support the Hospice and I never thought I’d win so much money. I’m absolutely over the moon.”

Rachel has been playing the weekly Lottery for 26 years and plays two numbers each week.

Since the Lottery was launched in 1994 it has grown to become St Luke’s biggest single source of income and has raised more than £11 million for patient care.

It costs just £1 a week to play – the same as when it was set up all those years ago.

St Luke’s Lottery Manager Nicola Mainwaring said: “We are delighted that Rachel has won our Lottery Rollover after supporting the Hospice for so many years.

“Every penny raised in profit from the Lottery supports local people being cared for by St Luke’s, so by taking part you’ll be supporting your local Hospice while being in with the chance of winning fantastic prizes each week.

“Our Rollover has started accumulating again and everyone who enters has an equal chance of winning a prize, but you’ve got to be in it to win it!”

The Lottery offers players the chance to win 35 cash prizes each week, including a £1,000 guaranteed jackpot and a £200 Rollover.

If the Rollover prize is not won it will rollover and accumulate each week – it could be won at any time but if it gets up to £5,000 there will be a guaranteed winner – like lucky Rachel!

To find out more about St Luke’s Lottery, and to sign up today, visit www.slhospice.co.uk/lottery

Tags: , , ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

By using this form you agree with the storage and handling of your data by this website, to learn more please read our privacy policy.

*

Captcha * Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.

What’s On Listings

Livery available - Nantwich
Pitman Training's free "Go Get That...
Odiyana Kadampa Meditation Centre r...
Mid Cheshire Hospitals public meeti...
Free Green Doctor service in Nantwi...
New Prescription Delivery Service i...
Crewe & Nantwich Talking Newspaper
New Leaf Supporting Women in Cheshi...
Dementia Friendly Nantwich group ba...
Free painting classes by local arti...
Connected Community Partnership mee...
Mindful Movement & Moments of Calm
The Pathfinder East Service
North West Ambulance Service wants ...
September Balsam Bashing event in N...
Supporting End of Life and Bereavem...
Cheshire Neighbourhood Watch Awards
Foundation Rides Challenge Event
Stolen bicycle Nantwich
Nantwich Choral Society concert pos...
Show all of Latest Listings