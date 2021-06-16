Bridgemere pupil scoops top prize in regional artwork competition

A pupil from Bridgemere Primary near Nantwich has scooped top prize in a school artwork regional competition.

Jack Kent, year 5, was Overall Primary Winner in the dot-art Schools 2021.

He won with his “Dandelion Seed Burst” stunning mixed media composition which judges said was “bursting with life”.

Primary and secondary pupils from 90 schools across Cheshire and Merseyside took part in the inter-school art competition.

Now all the winning work will be displayed at an exhibition in the iconic Port of Liverpool Building at Liverpool’s Pier Head.

Student volunteers will help run the exhibition and when it closes some of the artworks will be on display at Edge Hill’s campus in Ormskirk for students, staff and visitors to enjoy.

Carolyn Murray, dot-art Schools project manager, said: “The standard this year has been absolutely incredible.

“Children have embraced the competition and produced fascinating art, much of it expressing their feelings towards the pandemic and the unprecedented events of the last 15 months.

“The result is some of the best and most emotive art we’ve ever had. It was an absolute pleasure to see the winners presented with their awards on Thursday.”

The exhibition of the winning works is open from June 11-25 in the iconic Port of Liverpool Building at the Pier Head, 12-6pm Monday to Saturday and it’s FREE entry.

On display are artworks by talented Year 5 and Year 9 students.

Lucy Byrne, Managing Director of dot-art, said: “Over the years the competition has had incredible feedback about the confidence it gives to young people and the exhibition is a huge part of that, allowing children to go and see their art professionally displayed in a high profile public venue.

“Working with Edge Hill University we’ve been able to extend the reach and impact of the programme, resulting in a huge range of artworks from more than 90 primary and secondary schools.”