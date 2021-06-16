Tarporley racing driver Oliphant misses out on podium at Snetterton

Tarporley racing driver Tom Oliphant saw his hopes of a podium go unrewarded at Snetterton as the British Touring Car Championship took centre stage in front of spectators.

The Team BMW driver – back behind the wheel five weeks on from a bruising curtain-raiser at Thruxton – was left to rue what might have been after being spun out of second place in the reverse grid contest.

The 30-year-old showed blistering speed during qualifying, which saw the Top Ten Showdown format return after debuting last year.

Oliphant continued to set a strong pace but unfortunately saw his fastest lap – which would have placed him sixth – disallowed due to exceeding track limits, leaving him ninth.

The BRDC member elected to run the soft option tyre for the opening 12-lap encounter.

Launching off the fifth row of the grid, Oliphant found himself in a number of wheel-to-wheel battles during a frenetic opener, progressing up to eighth.

Race two saw the West Surrey Racing driver make more gains as he added to his points tally with a top six finish.

Muscling his way up a few spots, Oliphant took the chequered flag in sixth place to put himself in prime position to benefit from the reverse grid draw for race three.

The former Ginetta GT4 Supercup champion lined up on the outside of the front row and with his sights set on the podium.

Pressuring team-mate Stephen Jelley as soon as the lights went out, Oliphant hounded his BMW counterpart on lap one – flashing his lights to signal his intention.

His aspirations for silverware were extinguished on just the second lap though after he was sent spinning exiting Agostini.

Oliphant defended from the chasing Tom Ingram whilst also attacking Jelley, and the result would leave him recovering on the grass, ultimately in 16th.

Oliphant said: “For the second weekend in a row I’m leaving the circuit thinking about what might have been through no fault of my own.

“We were chasing our tails a bit after opening practice but we worked hard and had the car in the sweet spot come qualifying.

“Although we should have been higher, it was a good starting block for Sunday.

“Races one and two went to plan in terms of making progress and things looked good as we were drawn onto the front row for race three.

“Unfortunately, due to other drivers I wasn’t able to reap the rewards that our pace deserved.

“If there are any positives to take from the weekend then it is that I’m going to Brands Hatch without any success ballast.

“It holds happy memories for me after winning there last year and we’re going to need three big results if I’m to ignite my championship challenge.”

The Kwik Fit British Touring Car Championship now heads to Brands Hatch in under two weeks’ time on June 26/27 for Rounds 7, 8 & 9 of the 2021 campaign.

