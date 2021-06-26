2 days ago
Cheshire East “Virtual Pride” event returns this August

in Arts & Entertainment / Community Events / What's On & Reviews June 26, 2021
Pride in the Park parade 2019 photo (1)

Cheshire East Virtual Pride is returning for its second year, with this year’s event taking place on Saturday August 14 from 2-6pm.

There will be a mix of interviews, music, competitions, performances and information supporting the LGBTQ+ community, with live presenters featuring throughout the day.

Special guests at the event include Bang Bang Romeo and singer Sam Callahan, with further acts still to be confirmed.

It will be the fourth Cheshire East Pride event hosted by the council, following two live events at Tatton Park and Queens Park in Crewe.

Last year was the first “virtual” event due to the Covid pandemic.

Cllr Sam Corcoran, leader of Cheshire East Council, said: “Following the success of last year’s event, we are delighted to once again be hosting Cheshire East Virtual Pride.

“This event is the perfect opportunity to celebrate diversity and equality in all members of our community, regardless of gender, sexuality, age, disability, religion, race or socio-economic background.

“Promoting the rights of our LGBTQ+ community, and ensuring their voice is heard, is hugely important to us.

“This event is a further step in the right direction in ensuring we all reside in a fair, open and equal borough, where every individual is represented, and every voice is heard.

“I look forward to watching the programme of events on Saturday 14 August, as we have some fantastic entertainment lined up on the day.”

Cllr Marilyn Houston, member champion for equality, diversity and inclusion, said: “This announcement of our Cheshire East Pride event comes at a time when our LGBTQ+ residents are very much at the forefront of our mind – during Pride month.

“For the occasion, we’ve been flying the Pride flag outside our corporate buildings, to mark the anniversary of the Stonewall Riots and to help highlight the ongoing fight for LGBTQ+ rights worldwide.

“I’m delighted that we can offer residents the chance to tune into this year’s virtual pride event, and have no doubt this will be a fantastic event which will help lift the spirits of our community, after an extremely challenging 15 months.”

Crewe-based Bentley Motors is sponsoring the event alongside Crewe Town Council.

For the latest updates visit the Pride in the Park Facebook page  and on the Cheshire East Virtual Pride YouTube channel on the day.

