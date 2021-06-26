2 days ago
Man, 21, attacked and robbed at knifepoint in Nantwich
2 days ago
Police seek victim after arrest over Barony Park assault
2 days ago
CEC agrees new winter gritting routes as 230km removed
2 days ago
Farm shop staff tackle Snowdown challenge in memory of founder
3 days ago
Nantwich travel agent joins “Travel Day of Action” at Parliament
banner-advert
banner-advert
banner-advert
banner-advert

READER’S LETTER: CEC “ignore own guidelines” in road gritting cuts

in Features & Lifestyle / Letters & Opinion June 26, 2021
freezing conditions willaston - gritting letter

Dear Editor,
In February 2020, together with councillor colleagues, I ‘called-in’ the Labour-Independent Coalition decision to slash gritting routes across the borough.

We won a second consultation which councillors, parish councils and local leaders (including head teachers), responded to in significant detail.

Well, now we know how much value this council gives to consultations – absolutely none!

In the Wybunbury Ward, unless you live on the A51 or A529 (very few do), residents of Hough, Lea, Blakenhall, Checkley, Doddington and Hunsterson will be cut off in extreme weather.

Twice-daily milk collections and the transport of over 36,000 eggs from this area will be compromised.

Bridgemere Primary School will have to close.

Significant areas across Audlem, Wrenbury and Bunbury are also affected.

These are not little streets or rarely used thoroughfares, but essential country lanes – the only links between rural communities and businesses which are dependent on these lanes being open.

The council follows a National Code of Practice (Well Managed Highways) but CEC hasn’t published the consultation results or explained how they set the scores that mean 218 roads across the borough will be slashed from the gritting routes.

But before I get too technical, here’s an example: Bridgemere Primary School lies on Hunsterson Road in Bridgemere and over 80% of pupils and staff attend by car – after all, it’s a rural school, with no pavements, no street lights, no safe walking routes and where the distance travelled to school is between 0.5 and 6.0 miles.

The Code of Practice places a high score on roads with schools that “have a high reliance on vehicles for access”, so how is it possible that Cheshire East has given Hunsterson Road a zero score?

If, whenever it freezes, you can’t run your business, your children can’t get to school or emergency services can’t get through, its not surprising that rural residents have little confidence in this Coalition Council’s policies and consultations.

Cllr Janet Clowes
Wybunbury Ward

Tags: , , ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

By using this form you agree with the storage and handling of your data by this website, to learn more please read our privacy policy.

*

Captcha * Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.

What’s On Listings

Livery available - Nantwich
Pitman Training's free "Go Get That...
Odiyana Kadampa Meditation Centre r...
Mid Cheshire Hospitals public meeti...
Free Green Doctor service in Nantwi...
New Prescription Delivery Service i...
Crewe & Nantwich Talking Newspaper
New Leaf Supporting Women in Cheshi...
Dementia Friendly Nantwich group ba...
Free painting classes by local arti...
Connected Community Partnership mee...
Mindful Movement & Moments of Calm
The Pathfinder East Service
North West Ambulance Service wants ...
September Balsam Bashing event in N...
Supporting End of Life and Bereavem...
Cheshire Neighbourhood Watch Awards
Foundation Rides Challenge Event
Stolen bicycle Nantwich
Nantwich Choral Society concert pos...
Show all of Latest Listings