Police hunt burglars after jewellery shop raid in Nantwich

Police are hunting burglars who broke into a jewellery store in Nantwich and stole items.

The raid happened at Hollins and Hollinshead on Beam Street in Nantwich sometime between 5pm on Saturday (June 26) and 9am Monday (June 28).

Officers say offenders escaped with a number of items but released no more details.

Det Con Mitch Allford said: “As part of our enquiries we’re looking to speak to anyone who spotted suspicious behaviour in the area between these times.

“If you were driving past and caught anything on your dashcham or have any information that may help us find those responsible, please contact us.”

Anyone with information should contact Cheshire Police on 101 or via the website quoting IML 1024198.

Alternatively information can be given anonymously by contacting Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

(Image courtesy of Google Maps)