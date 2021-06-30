2 hours ago
Three Crewe & Nantwich gymnasts make European Championships
2 hours ago
Police hunt burglars after jewellery shop raid in Nantwich
2 days ago
Tarporley driver Oliphant powers to first BTCC victory of season
2 days ago
Nantwich student crowned “college champion” ahead of 12,000
5 days ago
Man, 21, attacked and robbed at knifepoint in Nantwich
banner-advert
banner-advert
banner-advert
banner-advert

Police hunt burglars after jewellery shop raid in Nantwich

in Crime / Human Interest / Incident / News June 30, 2021
jewellery - Hollins and Hollinshead Nantwich, 700x450

Police are hunting burglars who broke into a jewellery store in Nantwich and stole items.

The raid happened at Hollins and Hollinshead on Beam Street in Nantwich sometime between 5pm on Saturday (June 26) and 9am Monday (June 28).

Officers say offenders escaped with a number of items but released no more details.

Det Con Mitch Allford said: “As part of our enquiries we’re looking to speak to anyone who spotted suspicious behaviour in the area between these times.

“If you were driving past and caught anything on your dashcham or have any information that may help us find those responsible, please contact us.”

Anyone with information should contact Cheshire Police on 101 or via the website quoting IML 1024198.

Alternatively information can be given anonymously by contacting Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

(Image courtesy of Google Maps)

Tags: , , , ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

By using this form you agree with the storage and handling of your data by this website, to learn more please read our privacy policy.

*

Captcha * Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.

What’s On Listings

Livery available - Nantwich
Pitman Training's free "Go Get That...
Odiyana Kadampa Meditation Centre r...
Mid Cheshire Hospitals public meeti...
Free Green Doctor service in Nantwi...
New Prescription Delivery Service i...
Crewe & Nantwich Talking Newspaper
New Leaf Supporting Women in Cheshi...
Dementia Friendly Nantwich group ba...
Free painting classes by local arti...
Connected Community Partnership mee...
Mindful Movement & Moments of Calm
The Pathfinder East Service
North West Ambulance Service wants ...
September Balsam Bashing event in N...
Supporting End of Life and Bereavem...
Cheshire Neighbourhood Watch Awards
Foundation Rides Challenge Event
Stolen bicycle Nantwich
Nantwich Choral Society concert pos...
Show all of Latest Listings