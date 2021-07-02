Cheshire East child SEND services “transformed”, say inspectors

Childcare inspectors say services for children with special educational needs (SEND) across Cheshire East have been “transformed”.

It comes three years after an earlier report highlighted “significant weaknesses” in the provision.

The latest report follows an inspection by Ofsetd and the Care Quality Commission into the authority’s support for children and young people with special educational needs and disabilities (SEND).

In a letter to CEC and NHS Cheshire Clinical Commissioning Group, inspectors said that “sufficient progress” has been made in addressing two areas of significant weaknesses identified at a previous inspection in 2018.

These were:

– the timeliness, process and quality of education, health and care (EHC) plans

– establishing an effective autism spectrum disorder (ASD) pathway and in reducing waiting times

EHC plans are legal documents that set out a child or young person’s special educational, health and social care needs.

They describe the extra help that will be given to meet those needs and how that will support them to achieve what they want in their life.

Inspectors revisited Cheshire East in May with activities carried out virtually and in person.

They spoke with children and young people, parents and carers, as well as council and health professionals.

They reviewed performance data and evidence and listened to the views of more than 700 parents and carers, who responded to an online survey.

Inspectors found “timeliness, process and quality of EHC plans have been transformed” and added that by early 2020 “almost every needs assessment was completed within the 20-week deadline” compared to less than one in six in 2018.

They also found that from the beginning of the process professionals worked closely with parents, children and young people to accurately reflect their needs, stating that “co-production is at the heart of every EHC needs assessment”.

Inspectors say more children with autism are starting nursery and school with their needs understood and met.

For waiting times, in 2018 more than 200 children and young people were waiting more than 12 weeks for their first assessment, but by March 2020, this had reduced to two weeks.

Inspectors have called for improvements in communication with parents and carers, as many who responded to the online survey were not yet convinced of service improvements.

Cllr Kathryn Flavell, lead member for children and families at Cheshire East Council, said: “I am delighted with the outcome of the revisit by Ofsted and the CQC and the progress that has been made since 2018.

“Our vision for children and young people with special educational needs and disabilities is the same as for all children and young people – that they achieve well in their early years, at school and in college, and lead happy and fulfilled lives.

“Inspectors have recognised the significant investment and improvements since their last visit, which they say cannot be underestimated and have made a huge impact to the lives of children, young people and their families across Cheshire East.

“We are not complacent, and we have much more work to do. However, we must recognise and celebrate all the hard work and effort of staff across all education, health and care services, education settings, health providers and the Cheshire East Parent Carer Forum.

“I’d personally like to thank them for their energy, commitment and dedication in achieving these significant improvements, changing the lives of children and young people with SEND across the borough.”

Clare Watson, accountable officer of NHS Cheshire Clinical Commissioning Group, said: “We are pleased that Ofsted and CQC inspectors found significant improvements since 2018 – including improvements to the development of education, health and care plans and the introduction of an autistic spectrum disorder pathway for children aged 0-4.

“We will not rest on our laurels though, as every improvement we make has a positive impact on the lives of young people in Cheshire East.”

The Ofsted/CQC letter can be viewed here and at www.cheshireccg.nhs.uk and www.cepcf.org

(pixfuel image free to use licence, for display purposes only)