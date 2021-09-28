FEATURE: Home renovation projects to tackle before winter

As we spend more time indoors during the darker, cooler months, many people turn their attention to home renovation.

With winter approaching, we’re spending less time in the garden.

But there are plenty of ideas to keep our homes looking and feeling fresh.

These tips will inspire you to snuggle down indoors and make the most of your home during the winter.

Freshen up with new paint

If you’re tired of looking at the same tired walls, freshen them up with a lick of paint.

Choose warmer colours such as reds and oranges for the cooler season to make your home feel cosy.

You don’t need to repaint your entire home either, choose one or two rooms or walls for a simple uplift and new atmosphere.

Pick a new carpet

Winter is a great time to replace your carpet and really make your home feel warm and cosy, often improving heat retention and maximising heating bills.

Choose a luxury deep pile for extra comfort when welcoming any guests for the festive season.

Make sure you get your new floor professionally installed and choose appropriate underlay to keep the warmth in.

Hold on to the heat

To ensure your home stays warm throughout the winter, ensure you have proper insulation.

Old windows and doors may need to be replaced if they are in poor condition and letting heat out.

Although this can be expensive, it’s a good long-term investment and will help keep your energy bills down in the long term.

Always consider your finances before taking on larger projects such as this.

De-clutter

Use the new season to de-clutter and tidy your home.

Tackle one room at a time and think about why you want to keep each item.

Sell any unwanted clothes and toys online or donate to charity.

A mess-free home creates a calm, organised environment, so this can be a great stress-reducing exercise.

Give your kitchen a facelift

If you don’t have the time or resources for a full kitchen makeover, why not just replace cabinet doors and handles?

Sometimes this is all a kitchen needs to brighten it up and make it feel renewed.

And what better excuse to invite family and friends round for Christmas dinner than to show it off?

If these ideas have left you feeling inspired, why not get creative and give your home a cosy new look for winter?

(Image by Treehouse under creative commons licence)