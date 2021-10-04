Village pub raises over £1000 for a local charity in one day

A village pub near Nantwich has helped raise more than £1,000 in a day.

The “Ravens Fest” event at The Farmers Arms in Ravensmoor was a massive success in aid of The Wingate Special Children’s Trust.

And the event, organised by pub bosses Julie and Kim, raised £1,045 in total.

The automotive custom show was a free event that included live music, children’s activities with vehicles and bikes galore.

A Wingate Trust spokesperson said: “With many businesses having to close their doors because of the pandemic it is wonderful to see people supporting their community through this philanthropic venture.

“The money raised will allow the charity to continue brightening the lives of individuals with special education needs and disabilities.”