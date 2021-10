Nantwich Concert Band are teaming up with a primary school choir for a performance in Nantwich next month.

The concert will take place with Stapeley Broad Lane School choir at Nantwich Civic Hall on November 6.

The performance will start at 7pm, and tickets are £7 on the door with under 12s free entry.

Refreshments will be available and there will be a raffle in aid of the Royal British Legion.

For more details visit www.nantwichband.co.uk