Reaseheath College re-opens campus and zoo to public

Reaseheath College and University Centre Reaseheath are re-opening their campus and mini zoo this month for the first time since the pandemic outbreak.

The Nantwich campus will welcome the public later on October 16 for the first full-scale course open event since the Covid-19 pandemic.

The event will be doubly significant, as it also marks the launch of Colleges Week.

Reaseheath will be showcasing industry-focused courses from degrees and diplomas to apprenticeships and new T Levels which will be offered from 2022.

Potential undergraduates and students will be able to visit chosen subject areas and attend talks on the courses which interest them.

A guided campus tour of training facilities and onsite halls of residence is on offer, along with advice on tuition fees, living costs and study support.

There will be additional drop in sessions with staff and members of Reaseheath’s Student Association to help visitors find out more about life and study.

Areas of study at degree level include: adventure sports, agriculture, animal science, business, canine, environmental and conservation sciences, equine science, food science, football coaching, veterinary nursing, landscape architecture and Access to Higher Education.

Diploma courses include adventure sports, agriculture, agricultural engineering, animal management, bakery, business, construction trades and the built environment, environmental conservation, entry and foundation studies, equine science, floristry, food technology, forestry and arboriculture, game management, horticulture, motor vehicle, public services, sport and veterinary nursing.

The first October 16 event starts at 10am. A second one will be held on Saturday November 13 and again on Saturday December 11.

Meanwhile, the college’s popular Mini Zoo is also re-opening on Saturday October 23.

Visitors need to book online tickets here https://buff.ly/3Db3xm9

Zoo opening hours will be 10am-4pm and as before we will only be open weekends and school holidays.

Reaseheath’s Head of Marketing Liz Watts said: “Our open days have always been very popular and are a great way to see the wide range of courses we offer at both university and college level, and to get a real feel for student life.

“We are very much looking forward to welcoming visitors back on campus to showcase some of our wonderful new technical facilities for the first time including the vertical farm, robotic milking parlour and data hub.”

More information and dates for 2022 are available at www.reaseheath.ac.uk (college) or www.ucreaseheath.ac.uk (university). Pre-booking is essential.