Weston Christmas Lights cancelled for 2021, organisers announce

in Charity news / Human Interest / News October 14, 2021
Weston Christmas Light Display 2018 - lights and ice cream van (1)

The popular Weston Christmas Lights Display has been cancelled for 2021, writes Dan Woodburn.

The decision has partly been blamed on negative feedback last year about the impact of queuing traffic, says organiser Graham Witter.

Graham, who has run the event since 2013, announced the cancellation citing an “increased workload” due to COVID guidelines.

But he also cited those people who gave an “unenthusiastic response to last year’s drive-thru event” after police had to help with traffic delays.

Many took to social media offering support to Graham, hitting out at the negative comments from last year.

Graham said he will spend the time off “reflecting on an incredible fundraising journey”.

So far, he has helped raise more than £150,000 for the Donna Louise Children’s Hospice since the event began.

The Weston Christmas Lights Display was launched in memory of Graham’s late sister Jessica, after the care she was given by the hospice in her final weeks.

Graham has been recognised for his fundraising efforts, receiving a British Empire Medal during the Queen’s 2021 birthday honours.

