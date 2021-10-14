1 day ago
Reaseheath College re-opens campus and zoo to public
1 day ago
England’s Curry twins revisit Crewe & Nantwich RUFC roots
2 days ago
Covid-19 cases highest in Cheshire East since pandemic began
2 days ago
Pupil hit by car on busy Peter De Stapleigh Way in Nantwich
2 days ago
Complaints against CEC planning rise by third amid backlog of cases
banner-advert
banner-advert
banner-advert
banner-advert

Youngsters celebrate Hello Yellow Day at Nantwich school

in Charity news / Health / News / Schools & Colleges October 14, 2021
Hello Yellow Day - Acton primary

Youngsters at a village school near Nantwich had a colourful time celebrating Hello Yellow Day!

The pupils at Acton Primary dressed up in yellow to mark the day which is a campaign fighting for young people’s mental health.

Teacher Jack Hollinrake said: “At Acton we decorated the school all in yellow and did various events throughout the day, including designing yellow superheroes and writing about our favourite yellow songs!”

For the event people were encouraged to wear neon socks, custard scarves and banana hats to support young people with their mental health.

Young Minds charity group said: “We all struggle with how we’re feeling sometimes and it’s normal to have ups and downs. This year might have felt a little more down than up.

“But it’s the little things that have got us through it – the morning walks, singing in the shower, the perfect cuppa, that Netflix show that got us all buzzing, the bestie who makes you LOL, the teacher who has your back.”

Tags: , ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

By using this form you agree with the storage and handling of your data by this website, to learn more please read our privacy policy.

*

Captcha * Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.

What’s On Listings

Tenovus breast cancer awareness day
Meditation centre classes in Crewe
'Tea at The Tower' in Acton village...
Bolesworth Castle to host The Great...
RCTA Floating Market, Shropshire Un...
Domestic cleaner wanted
Livery available - Nantwich
Pitman Training's free "Go Get That...
Odiyana Kadampa Meditation Centre r...
Mid Cheshire Hospitals public meeti...
Free Green Doctor service in Nantwi...
New Prescription Delivery Service i...
Crewe & Nantwich Talking Newspaper
New Leaf Supporting Women in Cheshi...
Dementia Friendly Nantwich group ba...
Free painting classes by local arti...
Connected Community Partnership mee...
Mindful Movement & Moments of Calm
The Pathfinder East Service
North West Ambulance Service wants ...
Show all of Latest Listings