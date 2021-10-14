Youngsters celebrate Hello Yellow Day at Nantwich school

Youngsters at a village school near Nantwich had a colourful time celebrating Hello Yellow Day!

The pupils at Acton Primary dressed up in yellow to mark the day which is a campaign fighting for young people’s mental health.

Teacher Jack Hollinrake said: “At Acton we decorated the school all in yellow and did various events throughout the day, including designing yellow superheroes and writing about our favourite yellow songs!”

For the event people were encouraged to wear neon socks, custard scarves and banana hats to support young people with their mental health.

Young Minds charity group said: “We all struggle with how we’re feeling sometimes and it’s normal to have ups and downs. This year might have felt a little more down than up.

“But it’s the little things that have got us through it – the morning walks, singing in the shower, the perfect cuppa, that Netflix show that got us all buzzing, the bestie who makes you LOL, the teacher who has your back.”