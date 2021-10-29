12 hours ago
Nantwich Centenarian Mary’s global birthday surprise!

in Human Interest / News October 29, 2021
Mary Foley, Myra and David Weeks - centenarian

Nantwich Centenarian Mary Foley was given an extra special 100th birthday surprise.

Mary, who lives at Barony Lodge care home, was joined by her daughter and grandson – who had flown thousands of miles to be by her side!

She celebrated her milestone birthday at the Sanctuary Care home on Barony Road, where she has lived for nearly 18 months, with daughter Myra and grandson David.

They had travelled from Dallas and Washington in US to surprise her.

The celebrations were flowing all day and included lots of special visitors, including great niece Sarah, nephew Alan and his wife Liz.

And there was a surprise performance from the choir at St Thomas Moore Catholic High School, who sang Happy Birthday and Sweet Caroline outside the windows.

Mary said: “I didn’t want any fuss but I was overwhelmed by all the events that were arranged and it was lovely to see Myra and David.

“I loved the choir, that was a real surprise.”

And her secret for reaching such a milestone?

“A glass of wine every day with dinner!” she said.

Grandson David said: “Mary had the most lovely and memorable 100th birthday celebration thanks to the staff at Barony Lodge.

“We’re so grateful for the tireless work by the staff and carers, the day was full of the most thoughtful gestures, smiles and well wishes from the whole community here.”

Earlier in the day a special mass was conducted by Father Dan at Mary’s home parish of Billericay, which was recorded to be sent to her.

Born in Aberdeenshire, Mary lived most of her life in Billericay, Essex, working as an auxiliary nurse.

Her fondest memories are of working on a maternity ward.

