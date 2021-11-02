6 hours ago
Man, 43, charged with murder after Audlem death

Detectives investigating the death of a 54-year-old have charged a man with murder.

Andrew Guy was found dead at an address in Buerton on Sunday 17 October.

An investigation into the circumstances surrounding his death led to two people being arrested.

A Home Office Post Mortem has taken place and Andrew’s next of kin are being supported by officers.

Following the investigation Daniel Griffiths, of Stafford Street, in Audlem, was arrested on Friday October 29 and taken into custody for questioning.

The 43-year-old has been charged with murder and is due to appear at Crewe Magistrates Court today (Tuesday November 2).

A 40-year-old woman who was arrested on suspicion of murder on Friday October 29 has been released on conditional bail.

