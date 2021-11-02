Tarporley shop team raise £2,000 in colleague’s memory

Two members of SPAR’s team in Tarporley have run the Race for Life in memory of a former colleague – raising more than £2,000 in the process.

Kim Holden, 54, and Penny Kenyon, 52, who are both shop assistants at the SPAR store, completed the 10k Delamere Forest Cancer Research UK Race For Life in memory of former colleague Alison Lightfoot.

Kim’s daughter Tiff Holden, 31, a former member of the SPAR team in Tarporley, also joined Kim and Penny on the run.

Together the trio ran as Alison’s Angels raising a total of £2,157.50 for Cancer Research UK.

Alison, 54, was a loved member of staff and worked at the High Street store in the role of a supervisor for a number of years.

She died from cancer in 2019, and her colleagues have been waiting for the right moment to run in her memory and raise money for a charity close to their hearts.

Kim said: “Alison was a fantastic colleague and friend who we miss dearly.

“She was just a lovely person – supportive, helpful and kind. Whether you were a colleague or a customer, she always had time for you.”

Penny added: “We’ve been waiting for the perfect occasion to celebrate Alison’s life, and the Race for Life at Delamere Forest was just that.

“We have raised a great amount for a wonderful cause, and I would like to thank everyone who has donated for their kindness and generosity.”

The SPAR store in Tarporley is owned by James Hall & Co Ltd, based at Preston, SPAR UK’s primary wholesaler and distributor for the north of England.

