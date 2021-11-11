2 days ago
Nantwich among 5 Cheshire East parishes in local heritage project

in Audlem / Environment / Human Interest / News / Village News November 11, 2021
heritage - aerial view of Nantwich town centre during lockdown

Nantwich and Audlem are among five places chosen as part of a local heritage project run by Cheshire East Council.

The idea of the project is to update its list of historic landmarks and places in the borough.

Five parishes – Nantwich, Audlem, Peckforton, Alsager and Mobberley – have been selected to nominate their places of special interest.

These could include local buildings of historical significance, old monuments, landscapes, parks and gardens.

Residents, town and parish councils, businesses and community groups in the five parishes are encouraged to contribute ideas.

Residents can suggest buildings or places they feel should be recognised as of historical importance – from a local pub, an historic park and gardens, monuments, a building, or a specific landscape.

It is part of a nationwide project funded by the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities.

A specialist heritage company in Chester will work with volunteers to establish the new list of landmarks.

A series of public workshops will also be held later this year.

Cllr Mick Warren, Cheshire East Council chair of environment and communities committee, said: “Heritage doesn’t have to be old.

“We want to include features that are important to new and changing communities.

“The ‘local list’ will be used to inform the planning system so that places and landmarks that play a significant role in community identity and history, are recognised and conserved.

“It is a key component of conservation area management and neighbourhood plan development and allows for a better understanding and appreciation of the borough’s heritage.”

The list, or register, will also include the existing record of locally-listed buildings in the borough.

The existing list for Cheshire East was first drawn up in 2010 and needs updating.

The five parishes were chosen to cover a range of communities and places and to address priorities identified by the council’s conservation team.

