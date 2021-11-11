Nantwich Players returns with “A 1940s Christmas Carol”

Nantwich Players will be performing two comedies in December.

And tickets are now available for the first one – the NP Studio staging of “A 1940s Christmas Carol” by Walton Jones.

It’s Christmas Eve 1943 and the Feddington Players are now broadcasting from a “hole-in-the-wall” studio in Newark, NJ, and set to present their contemporary “take” on Dickens’ A Christmas Carol.

Whether it’s the noisy plumbing, missed cues, electrical blackouts, or the over-the-top theatrics of veteran actor, this radio show is an entertaining excursion into the mayhem and madness of a live radio show.

In order to “save the show,” the company improvises an ending to Charles Dickens’ classic as a film noir mystery featuring a hardboiled detective, a femme fatale, and an absurd rescue of Tiny Tim (and the Lindbergh baby) from the clutches of a Hitleresque villain named Rudolf!

The show runs from Friday December 3 to Saturday December 11, at 7.45pm.

Tickets are available online now at www.nantwichplayers.com (£1 ticket booking fee applies for online bookings)

Telephone bookings 01270 600727.