Nantwich Town pays Remembrance respects before game

Players, staff, supporters and Forces veterans joined to stage a pre-match Remembrance ceremony before Nantwich Town’s game with Grantham, writes Jonathan White.

The ceremony, organised by the Nantwich & District Branch of the Royal British Legion, took place on the pitch prior to the FA Trophy 1st Round Proper match at the Optimum Pay Stadium.

During the ceremony, a poppy wreath from Nantwich Town FC was temporarily put in the centre of the pitch.

The wreath will be placed at the Nantwich war memorial on the town square on Remembrance Sunday.

‘The Last Post’ and ‘Reveille’ were performed, in between which there was a respectful one-minute silence.

The ceremony commemorated the contribution of British and Commonwealth military and civilian servicemen and women in the two World Wars and later conflicts.

Several members of the Nantwich & District Branch of the Royal British Legion were present at the ceremony including John Dwyer (President), David Hulse (Standard Bearer), Arthur Rigby (Ceremonial Officer), Garry Timmins (Parade Marshal), along with cornet player Peter Jeeves.

All Nantwich Town match shirts featured a ‘Lest we forget’ poppy, set-up by Dabbers kit manager Jason Clarke.

A representative from the Nantwich & District Branch of the Royal British Legion said: “We were extremely proud to share Remembrance with everyone who attended the Nantwich Town versus Grantham Town match.”

2021 marks the 100th anniversary of the Nantwich & District Branch of the Royal British Legion and the 100th anniversary of the Royal British Legion.

The British Legion was formed on the 15th May 1921 after the end of the First World War with Royal status being granted in 1971.

The Nantwich & District Branch of the Royal British Legion was one of the founding branches formed in 1921.

Initially there would have been a branch in most towns.

However, over the years there has been a reduction, so Nantwich has become Nantwich & District, taking in Audlem, Shavington and Willaston among others.

The Branch has in the region of 120 members and meets regularly on the second Wednesday of every month at 7.30pm in The Willaston Social Club.

(Kit and poppy photos supplied with permission by Jason Clarke)