Dear Editor,

None of us likes the thought of sewage in our rivers and on our beaches.

It’s disgusting to look at, smelly and unhygienic.

It appears, however, that our MP, Keiran Mullan, disagrees with that, and presumably thinks that raw sewage in our rivers and coastal waters isn’t that bad.

Currently passing through Parliament is an Environment Bill.

When first introduced there was nothing in the bill to prevent water companies from dumping raw sewage directy into our rivers and coastal waters.

As a result of the uproar the government agreed to introduce an amendment.

Sure enough, when the bill went to the Lords an amendment was added making it illegal to dump untreated sewage.

This is important, without this amended any water company would be able to dump raw sewage quite legally.

I think that it is a freedom that our water companies, private businesses, will be only too happy to use.

It is a lot cheaper than having to treat the sewage and will therefore help with their profit margin, but not something I think the citizens of Nantwich would approve of.

But our government is sneaky, and when the bill returned to the Commons last week and peoples attention had moved on, a government motion was introduced and passed to remove the amendment.

One of those who voted in favour of dumping sewage was our MP, Dr Kieran Mullan.

So far I haven’t heard any justification for him voting this way.

Perhaps he might want to use Nantwich News to give his reasons why he thinks raw sewage in our rivers and on our beaches is a good thing.

Yours,

Martin Bond

Nantwich