14 hours ago
CEC cemetery strategy branded “callous” and “ludicrous”
1 day ago
Drivers in lucky escape after Nantwich crash leaves car on roof
2 days ago
“Performers” photography exhibition to open at Nantwich Civic Hall
2 days ago
Nantwich Town beat Grantham to progress in FA Trophy
2 days ago
Nantwich Town pays Remembrance respects before game
banner-advert
banner-advert
banner-advert
banner-advert

READER’S LETTER: MP should justify Environment Bill sewage vote

in Features & Lifestyle / Letters & Opinion November 16, 2021
sewage - Waste from a storm drain at Wistaston Brook (1)

Dear Editor,
None of us likes the thought of sewage in our rivers and on our beaches.

It’s disgusting to look at, smelly and unhygienic.

It appears, however, that our MP, Keiran Mullan, disagrees with that, and presumably thinks that raw sewage in our rivers and coastal waters isn’t that bad.

Currently passing through Parliament is an Environment Bill.

When first introduced there was nothing in the bill to prevent water companies from dumping raw sewage directy into our rivers and coastal waters.

As a result of the uproar the government agreed to introduce an amendment.

Sure enough, when the bill went to the Lords an amendment was added making it illegal to dump untreated sewage.

This is important, without this amended any water company would be able to dump raw sewage quite legally.

I think that it is a freedom that our water companies, private businesses, will be only too happy to use.

It is a lot cheaper than having to treat the sewage and will therefore help with their profit margin, but not something I think the citizens of Nantwich would approve of.

But our government is sneaky, and when the bill returned to the Commons last week and peoples attention had moved on, a government motion was introduced and passed to remove the amendment.

One of those who voted in favour of dumping sewage was our MP, Dr Kieran Mullan.

So far I haven’t heard any justification for him voting this way.

Perhaps he might want to use Nantwich News to give his reasons why he thinks raw sewage in our rivers and on our beaches is a good thing.

Yours,

Martin Bond
Nantwich

Tags: , , ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

By using this form you agree with the storage and handling of your data by this website, to learn more please read our privacy policy.

*

Captcha * Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.

What’s On Listings

Ruby's Fund SEND stay and play
Nantwich Choral Society - an evenin...
Winter Wine tasting, Crewe Hall
Tenovus breast cancer awareness day
Meditation centre classes in Crewe
'Tea at The Tower' in Acton village...
Bolesworth Castle to host The Great...
RCTA Floating Market, Shropshire Un...
Domestic cleaner wanted
Livery available - Nantwich
Pitman Training's free "Go Get That...
Odiyana Kadampa Meditation Centre r...
Mid Cheshire Hospitals public meeti...
Free Green Doctor service in Nantwi...
New Prescription Delivery Service i...
Crewe & Nantwich Talking Newspaper
New Leaf Supporting Women in Cheshi...
Dementia Friendly Nantwich group ba...
Free painting classes by local arti...
Connected Community Partnership mee...
Show all of Latest Listings