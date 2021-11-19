10 hours ago
England Rugby coach Eddie Jones cancels Nantwich talk

in Rugby / Sport November 19, 2021
Leadership - Lessons From My Life in Rugby - Eddie Jones (2)

A planned visit and talk in Nantwich by England Rugby head coach Eddie Jones has been cancelled.

Jones was due to give the talk on December 6 at Malbank School on his latest book, “Leadership: Lessons From My Life in Rugby”.

However, his publishers have now said that “due to unforeseen circumstances Eddie Jones has cancelled all events”.

Steve Lawson, of Nantwich Bookshop who had organised the visit, said they tried to reschedule but that Jones’ diary was full until May 2022.

Anyone who purchased tickets can visit Nantwich Bookshop on the town square and receive a full refund.

