Pressure grows on CEC planning department as staff leave

Cheshire East’s planning department is under so much pressure because of recruitment problems that some staff are off sick and one new starter left after just six weeks.

A resourcing review is already under way and new executive director of place Jayne Traverse has offered to do a full review of the system.

An advisory group of members has been set up to feed into that.

The council’s head of development management, David Malcolm, told a committee the problem was the increase in workload and lack of staff.

“The challenge at the moment is just literally the workload and the ability to recruit and retain in a market, at the moment, that is very challenging for recruiting experienced planning staff,” said Mr Malcolm.

He said the number of planning applications had increased by 15% and at the same time, the department was struggling with resources.

“That sheer challenge for some staff has caused some bouts of sickness as well, so it all creates its own challenges,” said the planning boss.

He said even when staff were hired there was an issue of keeping them.

“We recruited a new planning assistant a couple of months ago.

“They’ve now left to go to join the private sector.

“So they were barely here six weeks and that’s what we’re dealing with in terms of it’s not just the public sector and local authorities, there’s a demand out there in the private sector.”

Paul Bayley, the council’s director of environment and neighbourhood services, assured the committee the work was being done.

“In the first half of this year the council determined 95% of major applications within the agreed time and 83 % of non-major applications,” said Mr Bayley.

This figure includes those where applicants had agreed to extend the time limit.

“In the last 12 months, 13 appeals have been submitted to the planning inspectorate on the basis of non-determination within the agreed time.

“That’s in the context of 5,060 planning applications being determined by the council over the same period,” he added. Three appeals were upheld by the planning inspector.

Cllr Les Gilbert (Dane Valley, Con) suggested a member satisfaction survey to invite all councillors to identify ‘specific horror stories’ in their ward.

Cllr Tony Dean (Knutsford, Con) said: “Since my item was added to the agenda, and reported on in the local press, I have been literally inundated with phone calls and emails from all kinds of people – planners, ex-planners, planning consultants, individuals, and I’ve been sent acres of emails of examples so I didn’t know I touched on such a raw spot.”

He said the council must “go the extra mile” to deal with issues, including staff shortages.

“Temporary funding, should it be needed, shouldn’t be a constraint given the £10m carry over from last year,” said Cllr Dean.

(Story by Belinda Ryan)