Nantwich card shop Reflections crowned best in North

in Human Interest / News November 22, 2021
Reflections card shop award Maxine and Philip Nield

Nantwich shop owners Philip and Maxine Nield have been crowned best independent greeting card retailers in the North and Northern Ireland, writes David Harrison.

The couple, who run Reflections on Pepper Street, saw off competition from more than 6,000 retailers to scoop the prestigious honour.

They were crowned during The Retas 2021 awards ceremony at the Grosvenor House Hotel in London.

It is the second time they have won the regional award.

Reflections, which until recently traded as Hallmark, has been familiar to shoppers in Nantwich for almost 20 years.

The business was nominated for the final following an industry-wide poll of suppliers, reps and agents.

The Nields, who did not attend the ceremony, have double reason to celebrate.

They also own a Reflections/Thorntons store in Rugeley which shares the award with their Nantwich shop.

“We’re absolutely delighted and honoured to win,” said Maxine.

“But we really couldn’t have done it without the support of our brilliant staff and our loyal customers.

“We’ve been part of the Nantwich community for many years, trading as Hallmark, and we continue to do so now as Reflections.

“It is a fantastic town which has always supported us and really it’s an award that we share with our lovely town and customers.”

Maxine’s husband Philip, a local musician, said their Nantwich shop continues to be a massive hit with customers as the award cements their spot as No 1 in the region.

“People have been brilliant and full of praise since we reopened after lockdown,” he said.

“They have been shopping with us in great numbers and the trend continues since we became Reflections.

“We always try to provide our customers with a great variety and this award gives us great encouragement that we’re getting it right.”

The reason for a change from Hallmark to Reflections is community driven, according to Maxine.

“It is to further stress that we are independent,” she said.

“People realise the importance of supporting local businesses rather than big franchises and tell us so.

“We’re part of a fantastic community which has always supported us and we really want give to the community what it wants.

“We aim to provide a personal service and cater especially for those people who don’t like shopping online or being faced with a limited choice in supermarkets.

“We must also thank all our staff. They have been wonderful and the shop’s success is down to them, too.”

As independent retailers, each of their shops stocks more than 2,000 different greeting card designs and a large selection of gifts from many suppliers.

