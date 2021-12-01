A51 Chester Road near Nantwich set to reopen in two weeks

The A51 Chester Road at Wardle near Nantwich is on track to reopen later in December, Cheshire East Council confirmed today.

The “slope stabilisation” scheme on a 600-metre stretch has resulted in a full closure of the main route since August 31.

Motorists have faced delays and diversions since its closure, with villages such as Bunbury and Calveley taking the brunt of diverted traffic.

Today, highways bosses confirmed the work is on schedule and the road should be back open at the end of the 16-week closure, which will be around Dec 17-20.

A CEC spokesperson said the road had to be closed to “enable safe working and to protect members of the public”.

The closure is between the junction of Bougheys Distribution and the Texaco Petrol Station.

“The closure is needed because we have a duty to keep people safe whilst repairing the network,” said a spokesperson.

“A large, open excavation will be in place and it is not safe for members of the public to travel through.”

The work has involved excavation of the westbound side of the road (canal side) to reconstruct all layers of the road, to prevent it sloping away towards the Shropshire Union Canal.

Over 1km of drainage network is also being replaced, along with new kerbs and 48 new gullies installed.

A new safety barrier is being installed over 680 metres.

Full resurfacing of both sides of the road will take place from the Texaco Petrol Station to (and including) the junction of Bougheys Distribution.

Two diversions have been in place for vehicles depending on vehicle type.

Taller heavy goods vehicles (taller than 4.3 metres) have been diverted through A54 and A530.

All other vehicles are using a smaller circular diversion route through A49 and A534 via Faddiley and Burland.

Diversion routes are signed and additional signage has been added, to encourage people to stick to those routes.

Most of the minor routes surrounding the closure are subject to a weight restriction and legally, vehicles exceeding 7.5 in weight should not be using them.

For more details on the scheme visit here.

(Images courtesy of Cheshire East Council)