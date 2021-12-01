5 hours ago
Motorcyclist injured in crash on A51 at Bridgemere
in News December 1, 2021
A motorcyclist was injured after a collision with a car closed the busy A51 at Bridgemere near Nantwich.

The accident happened at 5.24pm last night (Tuesday 30 November) outside Bridgemere Garden World.

The collision involved a black BMW and a blue Yamaha motorcycle.

The rider of the motorcycle, a 21-year-old man, sustained an injury to his ankle and was taken to Leighton Hospital.

The driver of the car was uninjured.

The road was closed while emergency services dealt with the incident, and reopened at 6.50pm.

