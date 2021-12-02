Nantwich grandmother pens children’s book during lockdown

A Nantwich grandmother who penned her first book during Covid lockdown has successfully published it.

Amy Damatt, of Wellington Road, wrote the educational children’s story “A Puppy’s Tale by Rex” from the perspective of a rescued pup living with his owner and dogs of different ages and sizes.

Over six short chapters, Rex and his friends reveal their thoughts and feelings about their daily experiences, including puppy training, vet visits, dog food and behaviour in public places.

Rex uses simple words and phrases kids can read on their own or with friends, family, carers and teachers.

Easy questions and answers at the end of each chapter help refresh readers’ memories about precious pets’ activities.

First-time author Amy is a grandmother-of-three, and has lived in Nantwich since the late 1970s after moving from Manchester with her husband and four young children.

The 82-year-old Amy said: “Thoughts of my childhood growing up with our family dog Jack suddenly came flooding back to me during lockdown.

“When I see dogs on the street or on TV, I often wonder, ‘What must they be thinking about? How must they be feeling?’

“Then the idea for Rex and his friends came to mind.”

Explaining how the story leapt from page to print, Amy added: “Every night for six weeks, when I went to bed, I’d write a few more lines before going to sleep.

“When my eldest daughter read my handwritten drafts, she said: ‘It’s great, mum! I didn’t know you could write a book!’”

So after sounding out her next-door neighbours on both sides, they all agreed it would make a lovely children’s book featuring hand-drawn pictures by one of Amy’s closest friend’s grandson.

The original story is illustrated with colourful cartoon characters, pet toys and accessories.

The ebook and paperback are available in online bookstores with some of the proceeds donated to dog rescue charities.

