REVIEW: Nantwich Players Studio “A 1940s Christmas Carol”

The Players are ready to celebrate the festive season with two productions this December, writes Claire Faulkner.

This week NP Studio presents A 1940s Christmas Carol by Walton Jones.

Set on Christmas Eve 1943, a group of radio actors broadcast a live performance of their version of a Christmas Carol, but things don’t quite go to plan and soon the company must improvise to rescue Tiny Tim and save Christmas.

I loved the humour in this show, the interactions between the characters and their reactions to the building mayhem was just magic.

Simon Porter did a great job as the announcer Feddington and Garth Jones was wonderful as St Claire, a veteran stage actor who begins to connect his own life with that of the classic Dickens tale.

All radio plays rely on a good foley artist, and Stuart Cummings provided great sound effects and laughter all through the production.

If you like traditional stories with a twist, I’m sure you’ll enjoy this production.

Directed by Don Hirst, A Christmas Carol is on at The Players on Love Lane in Nantwich until December 11.