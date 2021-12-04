4 hours ago
Cheshire Police warning over courier fraud scammers targeting towns
1 day ago
Cheshire East forecasts £2.2 million “overspend” for 2021-22
2 days ago
Crewe and Nantwich gymnasts compete for GB in Portugal
2 days ago
Third crash on Coole Lane after road removed from CEC gritting routes
3 days ago
Nantwich grandmother pens children’s book during lockdown
banner-advert
banner-advert
banner-advert
banner-advert

REVIEW: Nantwich Players Studio “A 1940s Christmas Carol”

in Theatre Reviews / What's On & Reviews December 4, 2021
Christmas Carol - Players

The Players are ready to celebrate the festive season with two productions this December, writes Claire Faulkner.

This week NP Studio presents A 1940s Christmas Carol by Walton Jones.

Set on Christmas Eve 1943, a group of radio actors broadcast a live performance of their version of a Christmas Carol, but things don’t quite go to plan and soon the company must improvise to rescue Tiny Tim and save Christmas.

I loved the humour in this show, the interactions between the characters and their reactions to the building mayhem was just magic.

Simon Porter did a great job as the announcer Feddington and Garth Jones was wonderful as St Claire, a veteran stage actor who begins to connect his own life with that of the classic Dickens tale.

All radio plays rely on a good foley artist, and Stuart Cummings provided great sound effects and laughter all through the production.

If you like traditional stories with a twist, I’m sure you’ll enjoy this production.

Directed by Don Hirst, A Christmas Carol is on at The Players on Love Lane in Nantwich until December 11.

Tags: , , ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

By using this form you agree with the storage and handling of your data by this website, to learn more please read our privacy policy.

*

Captcha * Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.

What’s On Listings

Nantwich Choral Society - a Family ...
Nantwich Garden Guild
Ruby's Fund SEND stay and play
Nantwich Choral Society - an evenin...
Winter Wine tasting, Crewe Hall
Tenovus breast cancer awareness day
Meditation centre classes in Crewe
'Tea at The Tower' in Acton village...
Bolesworth Castle to host The Great...
RCTA Floating Market, Shropshire Un...
Domestic cleaner wanted
Livery available - Nantwich
Pitman Training's free "Go Get That...
Odiyana Kadampa Meditation Centre r...
Mid Cheshire Hospitals public meeti...
Free Green Doctor service in Nantwi...
New Prescription Delivery Service i...
Crewe & Nantwich Talking Newspaper
New Leaf Supporting Women in Cheshi...
Dementia Friendly Nantwich group ba...
Show all of Latest Listings