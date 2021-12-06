24 hours ago
Acton CE Primary Academy children sock it to bullying

in Acton / Village News December 6, 2021
Acton odd socks - anti-bullying

Children at Acton CE Primary Academy pulled their socks up for a week of anti-bullying activities.

Odd Socks day marked the start of Anti-Bullying Week at the school near Nantwich, to support the nationwide drive organised by the Anti-Bullying Alliance.

The theme was “One Kind Word” and the campaign aims to highlight how little acts of consideration can break down barriers and brighten the lives of others.

The idea behind the odd socks was to spark discussions about how everybody is unique and different, and that kindness and respecting each other’s individuality is important.

Teacher Jack Hollinrake said: “We want to promote the uniqueness and diversity we all have and this was a great way to show the differences every person has.

“The odd socks gave us a way to express ourselves and celebrate uniqueness within the school, and we also took wacky pictures of ourselves in the odd socks and entered them into a competition.

“We had discussions within the class about why we chose our socks, which we called ‘sock stories’, and took part in activities including making odd socks bunting!”

Acton CE Primary is part of North West Academies Trust (NWAT) which runs schools across Cheshire and Shropshire.

NWAT schools share resources and best practices and place strong emphasis on giving children experiences outside the classroom and opening their eyes to a ‘wonderful world of possibilities’.

Acton CE Primary odd socks anti bullying

